Who Is Love Island's Gemma's Famous Dad?

1 June 2022, 14:48 | Updated: 1 June 2022, 15:49

Love Island's Gemma Owen and dad Michael Owen
Love Island's Gemma Owen is the daughter of a famous footballer. Picture: Love Island/Getty
Love Island contestant Gemma Owen is heading into the villa for the summer of 2022, but who is her famous dad? Here's a look inside her relationship with footballer Michael Owen.

Gemma Owen, an international dressage rider and bikini brand owner, is set to head into the Love Island villa of 2022 in an attempt to find her next boyfriend and hopefully the love of her life.

But one thing her fellow contestants will be shocked to learn is that her dad is one of England's most famous footballers - Michael Owen.

Opening up about her relationship as she gets ready to jet to Mallorca, Gemma has admitted her dad is not a fan of Love Island, but has been very supportive of her decision.

Here's everything you need to know about who Gemma Owen's famous dad is and what their relationship is really like:

Gemma Owen and her black horse
Gemma Owen and her dad have a shared love of horses. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram

Who is Love Island Gemma Owen's famous dad?

Gemma is famous footballer, Michael Owen's, eldest daughter.

Michael, 42, played professional football for England, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle and Manchester United. He retired in 2013 after injuries began to plague his career.

Now, Michael is a horse racing enthusiast and co-owns Manor House - a training stables. A love of horses is something he and his daughter Gemma have in common as she competes internationally as a dressage rider.

Michael Owen has admitted he's never watched the show but will support his daughter
Michael Owen has admitted he's never watched the show but will support his daughter. Picture: Getty

What's Gemma and Michael Owen's relationship like?

The eldest of his four children, Gemma has proudly spoke about how close she is to her family.

Speaking about coming into Love Island, she said: "I’m very close to my family so I wouldn’t do anything that would purposefully disrespect them or embarrass them."

What has Michael Owen said about Love Island?

According to Gemma, her dad is super supportive and trusts her 100%.

She said in an interview: "My dad actually said to me ‘I’m not going to tell you what you can and can’t do. It’s up to you. You can make your own decisions.'

"He trusts me to not do anything to embarrass him or any of the family, so yeah he’s been really supportive which is nice."

