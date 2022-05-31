Love Island Fans Have The Same Savage Reaction To Line-Up’s Promo Pictures

Love Island fans have called out the photographer over how 'different' contestants look on the promo pics. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Capital FM

Fans all had a divided reaction to the Love Island promo photos as the 2022 contestants were announced.

Love Island’s 2022 line-up has been confirmed and we’re set to see singletons including Gemma Owen, Natasha Ghouri, Dami Hope and Liam Llewellyn head into the new Majorcan villa next week.

Fans were immediately excited to get a look at the new contestants as the line-up got announced - but a serious amount of people all were left saying the same thing.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the ITV2 dating show called out the photographer for not getting the Islanders’ ‘good angles’, with many going on to surface snaps from the contestants’ personal Instagram accounts instead.

Fans have been calling out Love Island's photographer. Picture: ITV2

Indiyah Polack is heading into Love Island. Picture: @1ndiyah/Instagram

Love Island fans claim the contestants all look different in their promo snaps. Picture: ITV2

Andrew Le Page is a series 8 Love Island contestant. Picture: @andrewlepage/Instagram

One fan tweeted: “Tbh the love island photographer has been doing them dirty for YEARS. They always look so much better than those promo pics lmfao [sic].”

“These Love Island promo pics ain’t it. I went on each contestant’s Instagram and saw completely different people,” wrote another.

A third joked: “Convinced the Love Island photographer is the same one that took my graduation pics.”

These Love Island promo pics ain’t it. I went on each contestant’s Instagram and saw completely different people 😭😭 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK — Shar E (@nocturnart101) May 30, 2022

Why does the love island photographer always do people dirty 😭 #loveisland https://t.co/tVvrpYXn95 pic.twitter.com/dKykNuK6cv — lottie (@l0ttiehall) May 30, 2022

Convinced the Love Island photographer is the same one that took my graduation pics — Shaniyaa Bludfiyaa (@shaniyaahm) May 30, 2022

“Why does the love island photographer always do people dirty,” penned another.

However, some argued that the social media snaps that they’re seeing are also edited, with another writing: “Is the love island photographer really bad or are the islanders personal instagram photos just very very good? I think both.”

Love Island series 8 starts on June 6 at 9pm on ITV2.

