Love Island Fans Have The Same Savage Reaction To Line-Up’s Promo Pictures

31 May 2022, 11:58

Love Island fans have called out the photographer over how 'different' contestants look on the promo pics
Love Island fans have called out the photographer over how 'different' contestants look on the promo pics. Picture: ITV2/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans all had a divided reaction to the Love Island promo photos as the 2022 contestants were announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s 2022 line-up has been confirmed and we’re set to see singletons including Gemma Owen, Natasha Ghouri, Dami Hope and Liam Llewellyn head into the new Majorcan villa next week.

Fans were immediately excited to get a look at the new contestants as the line-up got announced - but a serious amount of people all were left saying the same thing.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the ITV2 dating show called out the photographer for not getting the Islanders’ ‘good angles’, with many going on to surface snaps from the contestants’ personal Instagram accounts instead.

Love Island Praised For Bringing Back Contestants With ‘Normal Jobs’ As Line-Up Announced

Fans have been calling out Love Island's photographer
Fans have been calling out Love Island's photographer. Picture: ITV2
Indiyah Polack is heading into Love Island
Indiyah Polack is heading into Love Island. Picture: @1ndiyah/Instagram
Love Island fans claim the contestants all look different in their promo snaps
Love Island fans claim the contestants all look different in their promo snaps. Picture: ITV2
Andrew Le Page is a series 8 Love Island contestant
Andrew Le Page is a series 8 Love Island contestant. Picture: @andrewlepage/Instagram

One fan tweeted: “Tbh the love island photographer has been doing them dirty for YEARS. They always look so much better than those promo pics lmfao [sic].”

“These Love Island promo pics ain’t it. I went on each contestant’s Instagram and saw completely different people,” wrote another.

A third joked: “Convinced the Love Island photographer is the same one that took my graduation pics.”

“Why does the love island photographer always do people dirty,” penned another.

However, some argued that the social media snaps that they’re seeing are also edited, with another writing: “Is the love island photographer really bad or are the islanders personal instagram photos just very very good? I think both.”

Love Island series 8 starts on June 6 at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island has detailed their new duty of care protocols ahead of the 2022 series

Love Island Contestants Will Receive Inclusion Training As Part Of New Duty Of Care

Love Island 2021 contestants

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together?

Love Island

Kylie Jenner shared a rare snap of her baby son with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi And Baby Boy Are Best Friends In Unseen Photo

Love Island 2022 has been praised for ditching influencers from their line-up

Love Island Praised For Bringing Back Contestants With ‘Normal Jobs’ As Line-Up Announced

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Confirmed Contestants

TV & Film

Meet Love Island's Gemma Owen from her age and job to her Instagram

Get To Know Love Island’s Gemma Owen: Her Age, Job And Famous Dad Michael Owen

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star