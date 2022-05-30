Love Island Praised For Bringing Back Contestants With ‘Normal Jobs’ As Line-Up Announced

Love Island 2022 has been praised for ditching influencers from their line-up
Love Island 2022 has been praised for ditching influencers from their line-up. Picture: ITV2
Love Island fans are happy to see the return of contestants with ‘real jobs’ on the reality show.

Love Island is finally returning in a matter of days and we’ve already been blessed with the full 2022 line-up of contestants including Gemma Owen, Natasha Ghouri, Amber Beckford, Davide Sanclimenti and Dami Hope.

As the cast has been shared on social media, fans can’t stop talking about one thing in particular; the Islanders’ jobs.

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Confirmed Contestants

In recent years, a lot of viewers have called out the show for signing up an array of influencers to the line-up, with many hoping contestants would revert to a cast similar to the early series’.

And now following the series 8 line-up announcement, people seem to be happy to see that the new contestants are embodying just that.

Love Island has been praised for bringing back contestants with 'real jobs'
Love Island contestant Paige Thorne is a paramedic
Love Island contestant Dami Hope is a senior microbiologist
From jobs in the medical sector to the real estate sector, the 2022 Islanders have been praised for having ‘real jobs’ by fans, who have taken to Twitter to share their excitement for the new series.

“Love island giving us people with real jobs,” tweeted one fan alongside side-eye emojis, while another penned: “I’m glad Love Island have actually listened and picked normal people with normal jobs as OG’s. Sick of these influencers with no personalities.”

“It looks like the love island people this year have regular jobs? GOOD,” wrote a third.

Love Island's Amber Beckford works as a nanny
Love Island's Luca Bish is a fishmonger
Fans are hoping for a Love Island 2016 revival
“A paramedic in Love Island??? We’re getting people with normal jobs this year??” chimed in another, while an excited fan added: “The islanders this year all seem to have relatively normal jobs and aren’t influencers praying for a love island like 2016 #LoveIsland.”

Contestant Amber Beckford is a nanny, while Luca Bish is a fishmonger and Ikenna Ekwonna works in pharmaceutical sales.

To add to the impressive jobs the Islanders have, Dami Hope is a senior microbiologist while Paige Thorne is a paramedic and Ikenna Ekwonna works in pharmaceutical sales.

Other contestants' jobs include business owners, a hotel waitress and real estate workers.

