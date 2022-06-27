Love Island’s Jacques’ Mum Pleads With Fans Of The Show To Stop 'Nasty' Messages

Love Island star Jacques' mum shared a statement to trolls. Picture: ITV2 / Janet Wright/Instagram

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill’s mum has begged trolls to stop sending her messages.

Jacques O’Neill’s mum issued a statement over the weekend to ask people to ‘stop sending nasty messages’ as her son’s blossoming relationship with Paige Thorne plays out on Love Island.

Janet Wright’s plea comes days after her Love Island star son was accused of ‘ruining’ now-dumped contestant Remi Lambert’s time in the villa.

Remi claimed he and Jacques clashed on more than one occasion, in scenes which weren't aired on the show.

Janet Wright said she was ‘hurt’ by some comments she's recently received and her followers were quick to show their support.

She wrote: “People sending nasty messages to me please can you stop, it does hurt. Thank you.”

Jacques’ mum posted the message alongside a photo of her and Jacques together, following his rugby match.

Her followers rushed to show their support, with one writing: “People are sad honest to god you don’t need that just block block block they not worth your time you did an amazing job raising your boy.”

Another said: “For every 1 person that doesn't understand his character there are 1000 people that love his quick wit and charismatic personality.”

Jacques is watching Jay get to know Paige. Picture: ITV2

“Poor mum hasn’t even done anything wrong sending u love,” replied a third.

Jacques is currently watching Paige get to know bombshell Jay, but as the series goes on the couple are only growing closer – and it’s adorable!

