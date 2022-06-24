Love Island: Everyone’s Saying The Same About Paige & Jacques

By Kathryn Knight

Paige and Jacques are about to have their relationship tested on Love Island, after Jay said he wants to get to know her.

Jay Younger admitting he wanted to get to know Paige Thorne on Love Island this week sparked all kinds of emotions, mostly from his partner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who accused him of using her as his ticket into the villa, but also from Paige who wasn’t happy with how love interest Jacques O’Neil reacted.

Before cracking on with Paige, Jay asked Jacques if he was okay with his decision and Jacques – who previously dated fellow islander Gemma Owen – was a little too cool with it.

He said the situation would either ‘make or break’ his relationship with Paige, but encouraged Jay to do what he had to do.

However, Paige was left upset after feeling Jacques wasn’t as into her as she is into him, and thought that was why he urged Jay to get to know her.

Paige later broke down in tears in the dressing room, with a very concerned Jacques later comforting her, and the touching moment had Love Island viewers all saying the same thing – that Jacques is very much into her and he simply didn’t want to come across as possessive by blocking Jay from chatting to her.

One person tweeted: “Y’all need to stop giving Jacques s***, he clearly cared for paige whilst she was crying & he was upset when jay started to chat to her. he just doesn’t want to be possessive as it’s a red flag so he let him get to know her.”

“You can tell Paige and Jacques have the most genuine connection just by the way they look at each other,” someone else agreed.

“I can’t express my love enough for Paige and Jacques. That moment in the makeup room when she was upset and he was so concerned for her was just…… They have the best connection in there!!” Another viewer wrote.

A fourth said: “The confidence Jacques has in Paige is a stain no one can wipe off. hence, why he gave Jay the go ahead to speak with her knowing well what the outcome gonna be. Get someone that will have that kinda confidence in you TODAY!!”

Jacques was later seen telling Luca Bish how it hurt him to see Paige upset, making him realising how much he genuinely cares for her.

Our hearts!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

