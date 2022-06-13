Who Is Gemma Owen's Mum Louise And Who Are Her Brothers And Sisters?

Love Island's Gemma Owen is one of four children. Picture: Louise Owen/Instagram

Love Island's Gemma hasn't shied away from confessing her dad is Michael Owen, but what about her mum and siblings? Here's a look inside the Owen family.

Gemma Owen has been making non-stop headlines since she entered the Love Island villa alongside her fellow contestants Paige Turley, Tasha Ghouri and Luca Bish.

From her ex-boyfriend Jacques O'Neill's shock entry to her age, she's proven to be quite the controversial villa guest.

But with all that aside, what people have been most interested in is her famous family as she's the daughter of former professional footballer, Michael Owen.

And while we all know exactly who her dad is, we take a look at who her gorgeous mum is and her brothers and sisters.

Louise Owen is a horse fanatic like the rest of her family. Picture: Louise Owen/Instagram

Who is Gemma Owen's mum?

Louise Owen is wife to Michael and mum to her four children.

Just like her daughter, Louise is a keen equestrian and has a passion for all things horses.

Louise and Michael have been married since 2005 after they first met in primary school before going on to become loved-up in high school.

The couple founded Manor House Stables together in Cheshire, where she has become passionate about rescuing retired racehorses.

Louise has managed to remain out of the public eye but does have a public Instagram account where she spoke about how proud she was of her daughter.

She commented on one of Gemma's photos: "No words can describe how proud I am of you and what exciting times ahead for you!"

Who are Gemma Owen's brother and sisters?

From a large family, Gemma is the eldest of Michael and Louise's four children.

The Love Island star is 19, her brother James, 16, sister Emily, 14, and the youngest, Jessica, 12.

Watch Love Island on ITV2, weekdays at 9pm.

