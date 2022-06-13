Who Is Gemma Owen's Mum Louise And Who Are Her Brothers And Sisters?

13 June 2022, 16:48 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 16:55

Love Island's Gemma Owen with her family
Love Island's Gemma Owen is one of four children. Picture: Louise Owen/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island's Gemma hasn't shied away from confessing her dad is Michael Owen, but what about her mum and siblings? Here's a look inside the Owen family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gemma Owen has been making non-stop headlines since she entered the Love Island villa alongside her fellow contestants Paige Turley, Tasha Ghouri and Luca Bish.

From her ex-boyfriend Jacques O'Neill's shock entry to her age, she's proven to be quite the controversial villa guest.

But with all that aside, what people have been most interested in is her famous family as she's the daughter of former professional footballer, Michael Owen.

Gemma Owen's Famous Family Are 'Working To Save Her Career'

Love Island Fans Are Baffled Over Gemma Owen’s Real Age & Call For Show Format Change

And while we all know exactly who her dad is, we take a look at who her gorgeous mum is and her brothers and sisters.

Louise Owen with daughter Gemma Owen
Louise Owen is a horse fanatic like the rest of her family. Picture: Louise Owen/Instagram

Who is Gemma Owen's mum?

Louise Owen is wife to Michael and mum to her four children.

Just like her daughter, Louise is a keen equestrian and has a passion for all things horses.

Louise and Michael have been married since 2005 after they first met in primary school before going on to become loved-up in high school.

The couple founded Manor House Stables together in Cheshire, where she has become passionate about rescuing retired racehorses.

Louise has managed to remain out of the public eye but does have a public Instagram account where she spoke about how proud she was of her daughter.

She commented on one of Gemma's photos: "No words can describe how proud I am of you and what exciting times ahead for you!"

Who are Gemma Owen's brother and sisters?

From a large family, Gemma is the eldest of Michael and Louise's four children.

The Love Island star is 19, her brother James, 16, sister Emily, 14, and the youngest, Jessica, 12.

Watch Love Island on ITV2, weekdays at 9pm.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The first look at My Policeman starring Harry Styles is finally here

First Look At Harry Styles In My Policeman Is Finally Here As Release Date Is Confirmed

Anne-Marie at Capital's Summertime Ball

Anne-Marie's Show-Stealing Performance At Capital's Summertime Ball

Events

David Guetta closed Capital's Summertime Ball with an electric set

David Guetta Closes Capital's Summertime Ball With A Mind-Blowing Set

Events

George Ezra and his band electrified the #CapitalSTB

George Ezra's #CapitalSTB Performance Was The Summer Vibe We All Wanted

Events

Harry Styles' Summertime Ball outfit was everything

Harry Styles' Summertime Ball Outfit Was The Jumpsuit Of Dreams

Events

Mimi Webb lit up Wembley Stadium at the Ball

Mimi Webb Commanded The Wembley Stadium Stage At The Summertime Ball

Events

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Events

Lauren Spencer-Smith debuted in the best way at the Summertime Ball

Lauren Spencer-Smith Brought The Break-Up Anthems To The Ball

Events

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star