Love Island’s Remi Lambert: The Key Facts You Need To Know About The Bombshell

Everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Remi Lambert. Picture: ITV2/@remilambo/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island has a new bombshell in the form of Remi Lambert - here's what you need to know about him including his age, height and Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New bombshell Remi Lambert is heading into Love Island tonight alongside fellow bombshell contestant Jay Younger.

The 2022 series of the show has seen a change-up to the line-up in recent days, with Liam Llewellyn deciding to quit the show, while Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend Jacques O’Neil entered the villa as a bombshell.

Following a re-coupling on Monday evening, which saw Jacques couple up with Paige Thorne, Afia Tonkmor became the first Islander of series 8 to be dumped from the island.

Love Island Bombshell Ekin-Su’s Link To Jack Grealish

Not long after, we caught a glimpse of the two new bombshells heading into the villa this evening - who are sure to cause a stir - and fans on social media are already obsessed with Remi.

Here are the key facts you need to know about Remi as he heads into Love Island, from his age and job to his height and Instagram…

Remi Lambert is one of the new bombshells heading into Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island’s Remi Lambert?

Remi is joining the 2022 line-up of Love Island contestants alongside the likes of Tasha Ghouri, Davide Sanclimenti, Luca Bish and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

However, before heading into the villa, Remi worked as a model - which shouldn’t come as a surprise to viewers who are already swooning over the bombshell!

He currently lives in Manchester - and he’s even admitted that two former Manchester-based Islanders, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, were his inspiration behind heading into the villa for a summer of love.

Ahead of entering the villa, he said: “I am single AF! When I saw Molly [Mae Hague] and Tommy [Fury] and saw how strong they are together, I thought, ‘I want a love like that’.”

Love Island's Remi works as a model. Picture: @remilambo/Instagram

How old is Love Island’s Remi Lambert?

Remi is 22 years old and revealed he’s ready to settle down and ‘find something more serious’.

Love Island fans are already swooning over Remi Lambert. Picture: @remilambo/Instagram

How tall is Love Island’s Remi Lambert?

Of course, being a model, Remi is 6ft3” - and he even said he’d ‘like a girl to be at least 5ft10’.

Remi Lambert is heading into Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: @remilambo/Instagram

Remi Lambert is heading into series 8 of Love Island. Picture: @remilambo/Instagram

What’s Love Island Remi Lambert’s Instagram?

You can follow Remi on Instagram @remilambo, where he’s already got an impressive 13.4K followers.

We’re sure his following is set to soar even more throughout his time in the villa!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital