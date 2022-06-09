Love Island’s Liam Llewellyn: Age, Instagram & Famous Dad

Liam Llewellyn from Love Island is the son of famous rugby star David Llewellyn
Liam Llewellyn from Love Island is the son of famous rugby star David Llewellyn. Picture: ITV2

Get to know Love Island contestant Liam Llewellyn - here’s what you need to know about the Islander from his famous rugby star dad to his age and Instagram.

Love Island’s Liam Llewellyn has already become a fan-favourite on the show, with the Islander first being coupled up with Gemma Owen via public votes.

The Welsh contestant has had a rocky first few days in the villa after Gemma re-coupled with Italian bombshell Davide Sanclimenti - leaving him single.

However, Liam’s luck appears to have changed after he was picked by the public to go on a date with not one, but two of the bombshells heading into the villa; Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Afia Tonkmor.

Get to know more about Liam, including his age, Instagram and very famous dad…

Liam Llewellyn is a Love Island 2022 contestant
Liam Llewellyn is a Love Island 2022 contestant. Picture: ITV2

Love Island Liam Llewellyn’s age

Liam is 22 years old and is a Master's student from Newport, South Wales.

Ahead of entering the villa, the singleton revealed he has just wrapped his studies on Strength & Conditioning.

Liam from Love Island is 22 years old
Liam from Love Island is 22 years old. Picture: @liamllew_/Instagram

Love Island Liam Llewellyn’s Instagram

You can follow Liam on Instagram @liamllew_ where he already has a staggering 66.6K followers, which we’re sure is bound to soar during his time in the villa!

Liam Llewellyn has become a fan-favourite contestant on Love Island
Liam Llewellyn has become a fan-favourite contestant on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Liam is the son of Welsh rugby star David Llewellyn
Love Island's Liam is the son of Welsh rugby star David Llewellyn. Picture: @dai_llewellyn/Instagram

Who is Love Island Liam Llewellyn’s famous dad?

Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen is not the only child of a famous sports star in the Love Island 2022 villa, as Liam’s dad is a former Welsh rugby star.

Liam’s dad David Llewellyn is a former Wales international rugby union player who played his club rugby for Ebbw Vale, Newport and Neath.

David was also part of the Wales squad for the 1999 World Cup where he scored a try, and won four caps for the national team, as well as a further 12 times on the bench for his country. 

He played in the last Five Nations tournament and made one appearance in the 1999 Rugby World Cup as a replacement against Japan.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

