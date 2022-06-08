Love Island Facing Surge Of Ofcom Complaints After Gemma & Davide Couple Up Despite Age Gap

Love Island fans threaten to file Ofcom complaints over Davide's re-coupling with Gemma. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans were not happy after Davide Sanclimenti, 27, coupled up with 19-year-old Gemma Owen.

Love Island is only a few episodes in and fans are already said to be filing Ofcom complaints after bombshell Davide Sanclimenti coupled up with Gemma Owen, despite their 8-year age gap.

Viewers were left furious after Davide picked Gemma to couple up with him, leaving 22-year-old Liam Llewellyn single.

After getting a text telling the Islanders to gather around the fire pit, Davide said ahead of announcing his decision: “I decided to couple up with this girl because there's not just attraction.

"Yes, she's a stunning girl but I felt like we really had a good time and I would like to know her more. So the girl I would like to couple up with is Gemma."

Love Island fans were left furious over Davide's re-coupling with Gemma. Picture: ITV2

Liam then received a text to say he was now single and faces being dumped from the Island.

It wasn’t long before fans took to Twitter to beg Ofcom to intervene with their age gap, just a day after threatening to file complaints over Gemma kissing Davide as they played a game of dares.

“HELLO OFCOM?!?!!?!? #loveisland,” tweeted one fan during the re-coupling.

“Ofcom’s bout to be blowin UP i’m hearing gemma only turned 19 last month???? #loveisland,” said another.

HOW TO LODGE OFCOM COMPLAINT?????? SHE IS NINETEEN #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fDA5IN6JgY — bronwyn (taylor's version) (@bronwyn_oneill7) June 7, 2022

Is Davide looking to babysit? What is this obsession with Gemma? It’s not only Ofcom we need, but Ofsted too #LoveIsland — Chude Obuaya (@ChudeObuaya) June 7, 2022

A third asked: “HOW TO LODGE OFCOM COMPLAINT?????? SHE IS NINETEEN #loveisland.”

Another chimed in: “Is Davide looking to babysit? What is this obsession with Gemma? It’s not only Ofcom we need, but Ofsted too #loveisland.”

This comes after Gemma and Davide’s kiss led to fans calling for the show to put in a minimum age requirement of 21+ as fans were left shocked over the age of Michael Owen's daughter.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

