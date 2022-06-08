Love Island Facing Surge Of Ofcom Complaints After Gemma & Davide Couple Up Despite Age Gap

8 June 2022, 10:17

Love Island fans threaten to file Ofcom complaints over Davide's re-coupling with Gemma
Love Island fans threaten to file Ofcom complaints over Davide's re-coupling with Gemma. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans were not happy after Davide Sanclimenti, 27, coupled up with 19-year-old Gemma Owen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is only a few episodes in and fans are already said to be filing Ofcom complaints after bombshell Davide Sanclimenti coupled up with Gemma Owen, despite their 8-year age gap.

Viewers were left furious after Davide picked Gemma to couple up with him, leaving 22-year-old Liam Llewellyn single.

Love Island Fans Are Baffled Over Gemma Owen’s Real Age & Call For Show Format Change

After getting a text telling the Islanders to gather around the fire pit, Davide said ahead of announcing his decision: “I decided to couple up with this girl because there's not just attraction.

"Yes, she's a stunning girl but I felt like we really had a good time and I would like to know her more. So the girl I would like to couple up with is Gemma."

Love Island fans were left furious over Davide's re-coupling with Gemma
Love Island fans were left furious over Davide's re-coupling with Gemma. Picture: ITV2

Liam then received a text to say he was now single and faces being dumped from the Island.

It wasn’t long before fans took to Twitter to beg Ofcom to intervene with their age gap, just a day after threatening to file complaints over Gemma kissing Davide as they played a game of dares.

“HELLO OFCOM?!?!!?!? #loveisland,” tweeted one fan during the re-coupling.

“Ofcom’s bout to be blowin UP i’m hearing gemma only turned 19 last month???? #loveisland,” said another.

A third asked: “HOW TO LODGE OFCOM COMPLAINT?????? SHE IS NINETEEN #loveisland.”

Another chimed in: “Is Davide looking to babysit? What is this obsession with Gemma? It’s not only Ofcom we need, but Ofsted too #loveisland.”

This comes after Gemma and Davide’s kiss led to fans calling for the show to put in a minimum age requirement of 21+ as fans were left shocked over the age of Michael Owen's daughter.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the facts about Love Islander Ekin-Su

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Get To Know The Actress-Turned-Bombshell

Love Island

Get to know Love Island's Tasha Ghouri from age and job to boyfriend history

Meet Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri: From Music Video Cameo To Her Famous Exes

Love Island's Luca accuses Andrew of 'snaking' him out of getting to know Tasha

Love Island’s Luca ‘Fuming’ As He And Andrew Clash Over Tasha

Everything you need to know about Afia Tonkmor

Love Island's Afia Tonkmor: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Bombshell

Love Island

Michael Owen responds to Love Island jokes about his daughter

Michael Owen Shoots Down Love Island Jokes About Gemma On Live TV

Love Island

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star