Love Island's Tasha Ghouri Vows To Donate Half Of £50K Prize Money To Charity For Deaf Children

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri will donate half of the winnings to a charity for deaf children. Picture: ITV2

By Hayley Habbouchi

Tasha Ghouri has promised to donate her share of the £50,000 prize to a charity for deaf children if she wins Love Island.

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri has plans to donate half of the £50,000 prize fund to a charity for deaf children if she wins the show.

Typically, the winning couple is awarded the whopping prize fund via a pick of envelopes, where one will receive the full £50K and decides whether to ‘split’ with their partner, or ‘steal’.

Ahead of entering the villa, Tasha - who is the show’s first-ever deaf contestant - said if she’s luck enough to win, she has plans to donate half of the prize pot to The National Deaf Children's Society.

Tasha Ghouri vowed to donate half of the Love Island prize fund to a charity for deaf children. Picture: ITV2

Speaking to this tabloid, she said ‘giving back’ is something she ‘loves to do’.

“If I did win Love Island my plan is to give 50 per cent of it away to The National Deaf Children’s Society, I have raised money for charities before and it’s something I love to do and to give back,” said Tasha.

The 23-year-old model and dancer has previously spoken about her aspirations of becoming a role model to the deaf community and following in the footsteps of Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri told her fellow Islanders about her cochlear implant on the first night. Picture: @tashaghouri/Instagram

Love Island's Tasha spoke about her aspirations of becoming a role model to the deaf community. Picture: @tashaghouri/Instagram

Speaking of Rose, Tasha said: “I love Strictly and being a dancer, Rose is such an amazing role model it was so powerful what she did.

“She represented me, as well as the deaf community and I just thought it was awesome. It was a beautiful message.”

Last year, the Islander was featured in a viral campaign for ASOS after she sported her cochlear implant in an ad for earrings, which was praised for raising awareness for the deaf community.

