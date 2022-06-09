Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri Vows To Donate Half Of £50K Prize Money To Charity For Deaf Children

9 June 2022, 10:02

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri will donate half of the winnings to a charity for deaf children
Love Island's Tasha Ghouri will donate half of the winnings to a charity for deaf children. Picture: ITV2

By Hayley Habbouchi

Tasha Ghouri has promised to donate her share of the £50,000 prize to a charity for deaf children if she wins Love Island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri has plans to donate half of the £50,000 prize fund to a charity for deaf children if she wins the show.

Typically, the winning couple is awarded the whopping prize fund via a pick of envelopes, where one will receive the full £50K and decides whether to ‘split’ with their partner, or ‘steal’.

Ahead of entering the villa, Tasha - who is the show’s first-ever deaf contestant - said if she’s luck enough to win, she has plans to donate half of the prize pot to The National Deaf Children's Society.

Meet Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri: From Music Video Cameo To Her Famous Exes

Tasha Ghouri vowed to donate half of the Love Island prize fund to a charity for deaf children
Tasha Ghouri vowed to donate half of the Love Island prize fund to a charity for deaf children. Picture: ITV2

Speaking to this tabloid, she said ‘giving back’ is something she ‘loves to do’.

“If I did win Love Island my plan is to give 50 per cent of it away to The National Deaf Children’s Society, I have raised money for charities before and it’s something I love to do and to give back,” said Tasha.

The 23-year-old model and dancer has previously spoken about her aspirations of becoming a role model to the deaf community and following in the footsteps of Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri told her fellow Islanders about her cochlear implant on the first night
Love Island's Tasha Ghouri told her fellow Islanders about her cochlear implant on the first night. Picture: @tashaghouri/Instagram
Love Island's Tasha spoke about her aspirations of becoming a role model to the deaf community
Love Island's Tasha spoke about her aspirations of becoming a role model to the deaf community. Picture: @tashaghouri/Instagram

Speaking of Rose, Tasha said: “I love Strictly and being a dancer, Rose is such an amazing role model it was so powerful what she did. 

“She represented me, as well as the deaf community and I just thought it was awesome. It was a beautiful message.”

Last year, the Islander was featured in a viral campaign for ASOS after she sported her cochlear implant in an ad for earrings, which was praised for raising awareness for the deaf community.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Sophie Floyd told her followers about her break-up with Luca Bish

Luca Bish's Ex Opens Up About Their Split Before Love Island

TV & Film

Ekin-Su from Love Island has already been linked to footballer Jack Grealish

Love Island Bombshell Ekin-Su’s Link To Jack Grealish

Gemma Owen's family are working on her career on the outside

Gemma Owen's Famous Family Are 'Working To Save Her Career'

Love Island

Liam Llewellyn from Love Island is the son of famous rugby star David Llewellyn

Love Island’s Liam Llewellyn: Age, Instagram & Famous Dad

All the facts about Love Islander Ekin-Su

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Get To Know The Actress-Turned-Bombshell

Love Island

Get to know Love Island's Tasha Ghouri from age and job to boyfriend history

Meet Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri: From Music Video Cameo To Her Famous Exes

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star