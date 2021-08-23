What Do Love Island Winners Actually Win? Inside The Cash Prize And Savage Twist

What prize do the Love Island winners get? Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

What do the Love Island winners win? Here’s what you need to know about the huge cash prize.

The Love Island 2021 final is here and four couples are in the running to win the huge prize!

After Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish walked out of the villa following their split, here are the remaining couples:

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together After Being Dumped?

But what exactly do the winners of the series end up winning? And how much do they get paid?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island prize…

What prize do the Love Island 2021 winners take home? Picture: ITV2

What is the Love Island prize and what do you win?

The winning Love Island couple will win a huge cash prize of £50,000 - but there’s one catch…

Host Laura Whitmore will hand out two golden envelopes to the winners - one will be worth £0, while the other will have £50,000 written on it.

Once the winning couple opens their respective envelopes, they have to decide whether they want to split or steal the money - a true test of their relationship!

The prize money has never been stolen in the history of Love Island, but the savage option is still there!

How much money do the Love Island winners receive? Picture: ITV2

Laura Whitmore hands two gold envelopes to the winners where they can split or steal the money. Picture: ITV2

What do the other Islanders win?

The other winners don’t walk away with a cash prize like the winners do, however, they do get to leave super loved-up with their partners!

Not to mention, past Islanders have gone on to secure a series of lucrative brand deals and jobs when leaving the villa, so they’ll definitely reap some benefits!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital