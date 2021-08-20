Will Liberty And Jake Leave Love Island? Why They Quit Days Before Final

Love Island's Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have allegedly left the villa just days before the final.

Thursday night’s episode of Love Island was an emotional one after this series’ longest-lasting couple - Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish - decided to split and go their separate ways.

The pair decided to break up after an emotional few weeks in the villa and now the exes are reportedly set to quit the show just days before the final.

Jake and Lib will go on their final date on Friday night’s episode, where a teaser showed the pair coming back from their date, ready to make a huge announcement.

They will gather the other Islanders around the fire pit to share some big news, and fans are convinced they’ve decided to end their Love Island journeys.

But will Liberty and Jake actually leave Love Island?

Here’s what we know…

Will Liberty and Jake leave Love Island?

According to this tabloid, the couple has ‘quit the show’ after calling time on their seven-week romance.

An insider told the publication that they quit in order to give their friends a chance of winning.

They said: “It was a really tough decision for the couple to make, but it felt like the right thing to do.

“They'd given it their all on camera and wanted to let their friends in other couples have a chance at winning. Saying goodbye was emotional for all the Islanders, as they've become so close, like family, but it won't be long before they're all reunited.

“It's not 100 per cent over for Jake and Liberty, there are still a lot of feelings involved, so who knows what will happen in the future.”

A spokesperson for Love Island addressed the claims, saying: “We won't be commenting on speculation around tonight's episode. All will be revealed later.”

Fans have also been speculating about whether their announcement is their departure from the villa, or whether they’ve decided to rekindle their romance.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

