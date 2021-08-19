Love Island’s Liberty Breaks Down As She Admits Doubts Over Jake Relationship

Things could be over between Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish as she opens up to Faye Winter in an emotional chat.

Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island left fans wondering what had Liberty Poole in tears after she was seen having a teary conversation with boyfriend Jake Cornish.

In a teaser clip, fans saw Lib telling her beau: “I just don’t think we’re right for each other,” and now we’ve been given more of a glimpse as to why.

In the first look for Thursday night’s episode, we see the couple take selfies together and having a cuddle before it cuts to a shot of Liberty taking her mic off in the garden and walking towards the villa.

Faye Winter then chases after her to check if she’s ok, finding Lib in tears.

Could Love Island's Jake and Liberty be heading for a split? Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Liberty confides in Faye about Jake relationship. Picture: ITV2

The former Nando’s waitress tells Faye: “I’ve just got to be true to myself and I can’t do this.”

“If I’m giving someone 100% energy and I’m not getting it in return, then I’d rather walk out of here with my head held high, knowing that I’ve stayed true to myself the whole way through.”

Faye then insists: “You have stayed true to yourself - that’s why you’re staying here, because you have.”

Sobbing, Lib then adds: “I don’t want to stay in the villa with someone who doesn’t like me, I love him. I don’t wanna be fake to myself and do that.”

Liberty Poole is set to open up to Faye about her relationship doubts with Jake. Picture: ITV2

Faye then embraces Liberty and reassures her, replying with: “We all love you.”

Later on, Lib opens up in the beach hut in another teary admission, saying: “All I can do is be me. I can’t be fake and pretend that I’m happy with someone when I’m not.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

