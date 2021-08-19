Ex Love Islander Matthew MacNabb Reveals What Faye Winter Is Really Like IRL

19 August 2021, 15:26

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island dumpee Matthew MacNabb has addressed the 'scary' Faye Winter rumours.

Love Island fans have been tuning into drama-filled episodes these past few weeks as the Islanders have faced some savage twists and dumpings.

One of the most recent contestants to leave the villa was Matthew MacNabb, and since his exit, he has gone on to tell fans what his villa experience was like.

Love Island Fans Think They’ve Worked Out Why Liberty Poole Is Crying

In a TikTok, the ex Islander was answering questions sent to him by fans and one question, in particular, has gone viral.

One person asked Matthew about his former co-star, Faye Winter, saying: “Is Faye as scary as she seems on TV?”

Matthew MacNabb recently left the Love Island villa
Matthew MacNabb recently left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Matthew then revealed the 26-year-old is really sweet IRL despite her ‘fiery’ temper.

He said: “Nah, not really. Honestly, she’s a nice person underneath it all.

“She’s just very fiery and you just have to know that.”

He then nonchalantly added: “I don’t really care if somebody screams in my face, [it’s] whatever.”

Matthew MacNabb was getting to know Kaz Kamwi in Love Island
Matthew MacNabb was getting to know Kaz Kamwi in Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Win £6,000 for summer!
Win £6,000 for summer! Picture: Global
Matthew MacNabb responded to the 'scary' Faye Winter rumours
Matthew MacNabb responded to the 'scary' Faye Winter rumours. Picture: ITV2

Matthew originally was getting to know Kaz Kamwi in Casa Amor before she decided to rekindle her romance with Tyler Cruickshank.

He then went on to get to know Priya Gopaldas before she re-coupled with Brett Staniland, leading him to be dumped from the Island.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

