Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Get To Know The Actress-Turned-Bombshell

All the facts about Love Islander Ekin-Su. Picture: ITV

Who is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Everything you need to know about the Love Island bombshell who has an acting career on the outside!

Love Island finally returned to our screens for it's eighth season on June 6 – and the show is already rolling out its first string of bombshells!

The first episode of the ITV2 hit dating series introduced Davide Sanclimenti as the first surprise bombshell, with the second night announcing that two stunning ladies were set to walk into the iconic villa.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will strut into the show hand-hin-hand with fellow bombshell Afia Tonkmor – but read on to find out everything you need to know about actress Ekin-Su...

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is one of the first bombshells of season eight. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Where is she from and what does she do?

Ekin-Su is 27-years-old and hails from Essex and works as an actress and influencer!

What had Ekin-Su from Love Island acted in?

Ahead of entering the new Majorcan villa, Ekin-Su revealed that the found fame by acting in the Turkish television show Kuzey Yildizi, which translates to North Star.

The Islander portrays the role of Isil in the dramatic series, her Instagram bio states that she splits her time between London and Istanbul.

Ekin-Su is an actress as well as an influencer. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram

What has Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu said about Love Island?

Before embarking upon her summer of love, the 27-year-old revealed that she was in pursuit of a "real genuine spark".

She revealed that she wanted a success story like the likes of previous contestants Dom and Jess, Camilla and Jamie, stating: "I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship."

The actress called her previous relationships disappointing and vowed to "change up my game and try to go for the nice guys".

What is Love Island Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's Instagram?

You can find Ekin-Su on Instagram @ekinsuofficial where she has amassed an impressive 354,000 followers.

Her grid showcases selfies, holiday snaps, modelling photos and soon will boast all of her best moments from within the Love Island villa!

