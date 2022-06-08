Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Get To Know The Actress-Turned-Bombshell

8 June 2022, 18:13

All the facts about Love Islander Ekin-Su
All the facts about Love Islander Ekin-Su. Picture: ITV

Who is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Everything you need to know about the Love Island bombshell who has an acting career on the outside!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island finally returned to our screens for it's eighth season on June 6 – and the show is already rolling out its first string of bombshells!

The first episode of the ITV2 hit dating series introduced Davide Sanclimenti as the first surprise bombshell, with the second night announcing that two stunning ladies were set to walk into the iconic villa.

Michael Owen Shoots Down Love Island Jokes About Gemma On Live TV

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will strut into the show hand-hin-hand with fellow bombshell Afia Tonkmor – but read on to find out everything you need to know about actress Ekin-Su...

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is one of the first bombshells of season eight
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is one of the first bombshells of season eight. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Where is she from and what does she do?

Ekin-Su is 27-years-old and hails from Essex and works as an actress and influencer!

What had Ekin-Su from Love Island acted in?

Ahead of entering the new Majorcan villa, Ekin-Su revealed that the found fame by acting in the Turkish television show Kuzey Yildizi, which translates to North Star.

The Islander portrays the role of Isil in the dramatic series, her Instagram bio states that she splits her time between London and Istanbul.

Ekin-Su is an actress as well as an influencer
Ekin-Su is an actress as well as an influencer. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram

What has Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu said about Love Island?

Before embarking upon her summer of love, the 27-year-old revealed that she was in pursuit of a "real genuine spark".

She revealed that she wanted a success story like the likes of previous contestants Dom and Jess, Camilla and Jamie, stating: "I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship."

The actress called her previous relationships disappointing and vowed to "change up my game and try to go for the nice guys".

What is Love Island Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's Instagram?

You can find Ekin-Su on Instagram @ekinsuofficial where she has amassed an impressive 354,000 followers.

Her grid showcases selfies, holiday snaps, modelling photos and soon will boast all of her best moments from within the Love Island villa!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Get to know Love Island's Tasha Ghouri from age and job to boyfriend history

Meet Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri: From Music Video Cameo To Her Famous Exes
Love Island's Luca accuses Andrew of 'snaking' him out of getting to know Tasha

Love Island’s Luca ‘Fuming’ As He And Andrew Clash Over Tasha
Everything you need to know about Afia Tonkmor

Love Island's Afia Tonkmor: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Bombshell
Michael Owen responds to Love Island jokes about his daughter

Michael Owen Shoots Down Love Island Jokes About Gemma On Live TV
Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

Hot On Capital

How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

Capital's Summertime Ball 2022: How To Watch Live From 2pm On Global Player

Events

Iain Lee slammed Rebekah Vardy for promoting mental health awareness

Iain Lee Accuses Rebekah Vardy Of ‘Being A Bully’ As She Promotes Mental Health Awareness
Love Island fans threaten to file Ofcom complaints over Davide re-coupling with Gemma

Love Island Facing Surge Of Ofcom Complaints After Gemma & Davide Couple Up Despite Age Gap
Harry Styles nearly played the iconic role...

Why Harry Styles Wasn't Cast In The 'Elvis' Biopic

Brenda Edwards has confirmed her son Jamal Edwards' cause of death

Brenda Edwards Shares Update On Son Jamal Edwards’ Cause Of Death In Emotional Statement

More Movies & TV News

Davide Sanclimenti from Love Island's age, job and Instagram revealed

Meet Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti: His Age, Net Worth & Instagram
Love Island viewers were left shocked over Gemma Owen's age

Love Island Fans Are Baffled Over Gemma Owen’s Real Age & Call For Show Format Change
Love Island's Luca Bish will spend the summer in the villa looking for love

Love Island Luca Bish: Age, Job And Famous Ex-Girlfriend Revealed
Georgia Townend has been praised by fans for being honest about her Love Island intro

Georgia Townend Praised For Being 'Honest' & 'Vulnerable' About Love Island Struggles
How to download and listen to Love Island: The Morning After podcast

‘Love Island: The Morning After’ Podcast - How To Download And Listen