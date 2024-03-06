Ekin-Su And Louis Walsh's Unexpected Friendship Divides Celebrity Big Brother Viewers

6 March 2024, 10:41

CBB fans are divided over Ekin-Su and Louis Walsh's friendship
CBB fans are divided over Ekin-Su and Louis Walsh's friendship. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Celebrity Big Brother viewers are reacting to X-Factor judge Louis Walsh taking a liking to Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother has brought the most unexpected duo to our screens in the form of former X Factor judge Louis Walsh and Love Island sweetheart Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

On the first episode of the revived series Louis made it known that he was a big Ekin-Su fan, just like the rest of us. He was seen telling Sharon Osborne that she's "been on every show" noting her appearances on other reality shows since Love Island 2022 like The Traitors US and Dancing On Ice.

And as soon as Louis met Ekin-Su face-to-face they hit it off and they kept gravitating towards one another around the CBB house. When it came to selecting their beds Louis was adamant he wanted Ekin-Su to be in a bed close to him to make him feel more comfortable.

Ekin-Su tried to swap beds with a couple of the celeb housemates like Ibiza Weekender's David Potts and The Real Housewives Of Cheshire's Lauren Simon but after Lauren was already kicked out of one bed by Louis, Ekin-Su had no luck.

Celebrity Big Brother viewers can't believe Louis Walsh is a Ekin-Su 'stan'
Celebrity Big Brother viewers can't believe Louis Walsh is a Ekin-Su 'stan'. Picture: ITV

Ekin-Su, who has already become a fan favourite, seems to be enjoying the time she spends with TV veteran Louis Walsh as she told him and Sharon that she was "star-struck" to be in the CBB house with them.

She asked them: "What's the best advice I can take away from you guys." To which Ozzy Osborne's wife had told her that cherishing time was super important as she said it goes so fast, "do everything you want to do" the 71-year-old told her.

But despite Ekin-Su's admiration for the X Factor judges some viewers of the show aren't moved by her growing friendship with Louis. Some have been as strong as to take to socials to say 'keep Louis away from Ekin-Su' while others have warmed to the idea the unlikely pair becoming besties.

Ekin-Su set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house

In favour of the newly found friendship, one viewer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: "No you don’t understand I'm fully obsessed with Louis Walsh from X factor being the #1 Ekin-Su from Love Island Stan."

One viewer who is a bit on the fence wrote: "I never thought I’d see the day where Ekin-Su and Louis Walsh are already besties in the Big Brother house what is this life."

Another penned: "Louis Walsh being a cling on to Ekin-Su was not on my 2024 bingo card." - it wasn't on ours either! But whether you love it or hate it, it will be interesting to see how this shock friendship blossoms as the show continues for the next couple of weeks on ITV and ITVX.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

The Idea of You stars Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway

The Idea Of You – Release Date, Trailer And The Book It’s Based On

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up rumours have begun

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Cast: The Line-Up In Full

Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi haven't confirmed if they're still together

Have Adam And Arabella Split After Love Island All Stars?

Bradley Riches still considerably new to the acting world

Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches Fact File: Age, Height And His Role In Saltburn

Here's your insiders guide to the CBB house

Inside The Celebrity Big Brother House: Full House Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film is coming to Disney+

Taylor Swift Era's Tour Film Landing On Disney+: Date, Trailer And More

Celebrity Big Brother starts on Monday at 9pm

What Time Is Celebrity Big Brother On Tonight?

Celebrity Big Brother aired from August to September running for 26 days

When Was The Last Celebrity Big Brother And Who Won?

Celeb Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother Will Have 24/7 Live Stream For The First Time Ever

The BRIT Awards 2024 are hitting our TV screens this March

How To Watch The BRIT Awards 2024: Date, Time And Channel Revealed

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits