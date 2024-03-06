Ekin-Su And Louis Walsh's Unexpected Friendship Divides Celebrity Big Brother Viewers

CBB fans are divided over Ekin-Su and Louis Walsh's friendship. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Celebrity Big Brother viewers are reacting to X-Factor judge Louis Walsh taking a liking to Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Celebrity Big Brother has brought the most unexpected duo to our screens in the form of former X Factor judge Louis Walsh and Love Island sweetheart Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

On the first episode of the revived series Louis made it known that he was a big Ekin-Su fan, just like the rest of us. He was seen telling Sharon Osborne that she's "been on every show" noting her appearances on other reality shows since Love Island 2022 like The Traitors US and Dancing On Ice.

And as soon as Louis met Ekin-Su face-to-face they hit it off and they kept gravitating towards one another around the CBB house. When it came to selecting their beds Louis was adamant he wanted Ekin-Su to be in a bed close to him to make him feel more comfortable.

Ekin-Su tried to swap beds with a couple of the celeb housemates like Ibiza Weekender's David Potts and The Real Housewives Of Cheshire's Lauren Simon but after Lauren was already kicked out of one bed by Louis, Ekin-Su had no luck.

Celebrity Big Brother viewers can't believe Louis Walsh is a Ekin-Su 'stan'. Picture: ITV

Ekin-Su, who has already become a fan favourite, seems to be enjoying the time she spends with TV veteran Louis Walsh as she told him and Sharon that she was "star-struck" to be in the CBB house with them.

She asked them: "What's the best advice I can take away from you guys." To which Ozzy Osborne's wife had told her that cherishing time was super important as she said it goes so fast, "do everything you want to do" the 71-year-old told her.

But despite Ekin-Su's admiration for the X Factor judges some viewers of the show aren't moved by her growing friendship with Louis. Some have been as strong as to take to socials to say 'keep Louis away from Ekin-Su' while others have warmed to the idea the unlikely pair becoming besties.

Ekin-Su set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house

In favour of the newly found friendship, one viewer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: "No you don’t understand I'm fully obsessed with Louis Walsh from X factor being the #1 Ekin-Su from Love Island Stan."

One viewer who is a bit on the fence wrote: "I never thought I’d see the day where Ekin-Su and Louis Walsh are already besties in the Big Brother house what is this life."

Another penned: "Louis Walsh being a cling on to Ekin-Su was not on my 2024 bingo card." - it wasn't on ours either! But whether you love it or hate it, it will be interesting to see how this shock friendship blossoms as the show continues for the next couple of weeks on ITV and ITVX.

