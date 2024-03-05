How Much Do Celebrities Get Paid For Big Brother UK?

Celebrity Big Brother kicked off on the 4th of March, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Celebrity Big Brother has some huge names attached to it, from Louis Walsh and Sharon Osborne to Love Island’s Ekin-Su. But we want to know how much these celebrities are getting paid.

Celebrity Big Brother is off to a strong start as it began on the 4th of March with 12 all star celebrities entering the Big Brother UK house for the next three weeks.

The 2024 cast line-up has the likes of X Factor’s Louis Walsh, Sharon Osborne, Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu and even Netflix’s Heartstopper star Bradley Riches.

In previous seasons, the celebrities' pay checks from the show depended entirely on their level of fame and whether they’d be involved in any big drama plot lines during the show, and there’s definitely one or two drama kings and queens on this season.

The all star cast must come with a hefty all star pay check and with the jaw dropping fees that some celebrities in the past have charged to appear on the show, we’re desperate to know how much the 2024 Celebrity Big Brother cast are being paid.

Celebrity Big Brother begun on 4th March. Picture: Getty/ITV2

How much do the celebrities get paid for Celebrity Big Brother?

Unfortunately the official salaries for the celebrities have not been released to the public… yet, but there have been rumours of some extravagant numbers, especially when it comes to the big hitters like Louis and Sharon.

According to the tabloids, Sharon is reportedly getting paid an eye-watering £100,000 a day and has only signed on for five days in the house.

While Sharon’s team have supposedly denied these claims, an insider source at the publication revealed, “It is understood bosses reached their deal with Sharon to enter the house for up to five days, after they found her fee for the whole three-week series too expensive.”

“Bosses did all they could to get Sharon and finally reached a deal she’s happy with. Sharon will inject enough drama but without her original price tag that was just not feasible.”

“Producers cannot wait to see her reunite with Louis and know that it will be TV gold.”

Sharon has reportedly only signed on for five days in the Big Brother house. Picture: Getty

Speaking of Louis, the former X Factor judge is supposedly receiving a similar sum according to the same publication.

The man has already amassed an estimated net worth of £116 million and now he can top that off with another cool half a million.

Another source claimed "Louis knew he could name his price because ITV bosses have been desperate to get him to do the show for months."

"He's a wealthy man and was always well paid on The X Factor, so he always said he wanted a salary for the show that reflects his worth."

Celebrity Big Brother producers looked forward to seeing Louis and Sharon reunite. Picture: Getty

But not everyone in the house is going to be getting such fat pay checks, Love Island star Ekin-Su will probably get a decent amount of zeros on hers but it’s nothing compared to what some super stars have gotten in the past.

In 2017 Ray J walked away with between £800k - £1 million pounds and David Gest earned £600k for his time in the house in 2016.

Reportedly in 2017, The Hills’ Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt got £570k, Jedward got paid £500k and Gemma Collins earned £100k which might be more in the ballpark of what our favourite Love Island star will be earning this year.

