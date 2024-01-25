Who’s On The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Line-Up?

Rumours around the Celebrity Big Brother line-up have begun. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Celebrity Big Brother is making a comeback in 2024, but which celebrities are on the line-up?

Celebrity Big Brother is following in Big Brother’s successful footsteps following its highly-anticipated return last year and there are some pretty big celebrity names already being rumoured to take part, including Love Island icon Chloe Burrows.

The news of CBB’s return was announced last year and fans can’t wait for the show to take over their viewing schedule when it starts in the spring.

The celebrity contestants’ names will no doubt be confirmed in the coming weeks, but in the meantime let’s take a look at who is rumoured to be heading on Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

Chloe Burrows is apparently heading on CBB. Picture: Getty

Chloe Burrows

Chloe would make an amazing CBB housemate after becoming Love Island fans’ firm favourite Islander when she took part in series seven in 2021.

It comes after she shut down speculation she was heading into All Stars as a bombshell to face ex Toby Aromolaran.

An insider told this publication: “Everyone is desperate to see Chloe Burrows head into the Love Island: All Stars villa and shake things up with her ex, Toby Aromolaran, but she's actually been in talks to star in another big ITV reality show instead.

“She's had meetings with Celebrity Big Brother producers, who are keen to sign up a Love Islander and think Chloe would fit the bill perfectly.

"She's sassy, outspoken and she's single, so she could potentially enjoy a romance in the house too. Nothing has been signed yet, but the talks have been promising and Chloe is keen."

Levi Roots is apparently heading on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

Levi Roots

Dragons’ Den star and entrepreneur Levi Roots is said to be heading into the CBB house as he’d be an ideal character to have on the show thanks to his success story and fun energy.

A source told the tabloids: “Levi will be great for the Celebrity Big Brother house. He's got a few exciting projects coming up and he's such a fun character. He's self-made and is an inspiration to a new generation."

Joey Essex is rumoured to be heading on Celebrity Big Brother 2024. Picture: Getty

Joey Essex

Former TOWIE star Joey Essex is a hugely popular TV star after the Essex-based reality show made him a household name. Since starring on the series he’s appeared in I’m A Celebrity, The Jump, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Ex on the Beach and Celebrity SAS: Who Dates Wins.

He even had his own programme called Educating Joey Essex, between 2014 and 2016.

A source told the tabloids: “Joey is hugely popular with the top brass at ITV, and they think he would be TV gold on Celeb Big Brother - he's hilarious, very likeable and likely to become one of the favourites to win.

"Joey has done lots of reality shows in the past, from the jungle to Dancing on Ice and even Splash!, but he has never done Celebrity Big Brother.

"He was approached during the days when the show was on Channel 5, but it never quite lined up."

Baga Chipz is rumoured to be heading into CBB. Picture: Getty

Baga Chipz

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, aka Leo Loren, is rumoured to be heading into the CBB house.

Baga made it to the final of Drag Race in 2019 and became famous for her iconic catchphrase, 'much better!' and her epic portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Snatch Game, which saw her win the challenge.

Rebekah Vardy was the first name rumoured for Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

Rebekah Vardy

Off the back of her highly public court case against fellow WAG Colleen Rooney, Rebekah Vardy was the first star rumoured to be entering Celebrity Big Brother, however, after speculation about her participation emerged online bosses apparently decided to look at other options.

The Mirror reported bosses “decided to explore other candidates" after claims of her signing up to the show were shared online.

Celebrity Big Brother doesn’t yet have a start date but it’s expected to return in the spring.

