Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches Fact File: Age, Height And His Role In Saltburn

Bradley Riches still considerably new to the acting world. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

We want to know everything about Heartstopper's Bradley Riches. How old is he? What’s his book about and what movies and TV shows has he been in?

Bradley Riches has wormed his way into the hearts of the public after his portrayal as James McEwan in Netflix’s hit show Heartstopper.

His name has come up over the last few months in the lead up to Celebrity Big Brother 2024 alongside the likes of Sharon Osborne, Love Island’s Ekin-Su and X Factor’s Louis Walsh.

Bradley’s still considerably new to the acting world and yet he’s already made such a big name for himself and had an unbelievable impact on the queer and neurodivergent communities that he represents.

But regardless of whether the young actor will join the star studded line up of Celebrity Big Brother, we want to know everything there is to know about him. From age, height, filmography to his new book, here’s what you need to know.

Bradley Riches graduated with a degree in Acting from Emil Dale Academy. Picture: Getty

How old is Bradley Riches?

Bradley Riches was born on the 11th of December 2001, he's 22 years old and a Sagittarius. The young actor was born and raised in Surrey, England and went to a local school in the area.

Bradley then attended and graduated with a degree in Acting from Emil Dale Academy and his role in Netflix’s Heartstopper was his first credited acting gig!

How tall is Bradley Riches?

Bradley is reportedly standing at five feet nine inches in height and rocks a size 10 US shoes, but we’re not really sure why you’d need that little detail.

Bradley Riches is now part of the regular cast of Heartstopper. Picture: Getty

What movies and TV shows has Bradley Riches been in?

It will inspire you to know that Bradley didn’t immediately get his featured role on Heartstopper.

He was originally just a background actor but for season two, he was upgraded to a recurring role and is now part of the regular cast as his character, James McEwan.

But before Heartstopper, Bradley only had a number of uncredited or background acting roles on film and television, but they're nothing to scoff at.

His filmography included the likes of Oscar winning 1917 as well as 2023 phenomenon Saltburn where he worked alongside Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan.

Heartstopper (TV series) 2022- 2023

Saltburn (Film - uncredited) 2022

1917 (Film - uncredited) 2019

Watch the Heartstopper season 2 trailer

Who was Bradley Riches in Saltburn?

Bradley Riches only played a small role as a support actor during the college scenes in Saltburn, but that time in his life was a very special one.

The actor shared on Instagram exactly what the film meant to him, alongside a carousel of images from the set of the film. He captioned, “In August 2022 I had the best time filming SALTBURN as a supporting artist.”

“This time was very special to me because, 1) I made the best friends for life, 2) It was one of my first times on a film set and I was able to watch incredible actors in action and dreamt of that being me one day.”

“Little did I know a week in doing this job I would have an audition for James McEwan. I actually did my zoom audition on set in a random derelict building.”

“Saltburn set was also the place where I found out the news that I was going to be James McEwan...The Saltburn experience holds a very special place in my heart.”

Did Bradley Riches write a book?

Bradley Riches has been a busy bee as his book ‘“A” Different Kind Of Superpower’, dropped in November 2023. The children’s book was written collaboratively with James A Lyons and it is all about Bradley’s neurodivergence.

At nine years old the actor was diagnosed with autism and he uses this book to reframe a diagnosis like that as a superpower rather than anything else.

Speaking to Vogue, Bradley explained “Everyone is different, so I really wanted to expand on my story so that as many people as possible could find themselves in some part of the character journey.”

“When I was watching TV as a nine-year-old, I never heard the words autism or neurodivergence, so I’ve always wished something like this existed.”

At nine years old, Bradley Riches was diagnosed with autism. Picture: Getty

“I hope “A” Different Kind of Superpower makes neurodivergent people feel seen and heard across the board.”

Bradley Riches then goes on to say, “I actually wrote it originally as a play, which I hope one day we can actually stage.” We hope so too Bradley, with a story as inspiring as that.

Is Bradley Riches in Celebrity Big Brother?

Bradley Riches is rumoured to be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2024, but the lineup won’t be revealed until the show begins at 9pm on the 4th of March.

