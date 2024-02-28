Netflix Heartstopper Actor 'added to Celebrity Big Brother line up'

An actor from Heartstopper is set to enter the CBB house. Picture: Alamy/ITV

An actor from Netflix's hit series Heartstopper is reportedly joining the Celebrity Big Brother line up.

Actor Bradley Riches, who stars as the lovely James McEwan in Netflix's hit show Heartstopper, has reportedly been signed by ITV to enter this year's return of Celebrity Big Brother.

A source revealed to the tabloids that he wants to use being on a mainstream show like CBB to "fly the flag" for queer and autistic people. Bradley was diagnosed with autism at nine years old and "is passionate an advocate about being an advocate for his community," the source said.

They went on: "He's keen to show the world that being neurodiverse isn't something that holds you back, it's a superpower."

Born in Surrey, England the 22-year-old actor flew to fame after being cast as a main character in the second season of Heartstopper. Joining the CBB lineup will be his first time taking part in reality TV.

Bradley Riches is set to go into the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: Getty

Is Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches going on Celebrity Big Brother?

According to reports and sources close to the actor, Bradley has indeed signed up to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house. The Heartstopper actor is said to be excited to be a representative for the LGBTQ+ and autistic community on the show.

Bradley is one of the first nearly confirmed members of this year's line up and he is rumoured to be joined by the likes of Love Island's Chloe Burrows and TOWIE's Joey Essex.

Celebrity Big Brother starts airing in less than a week so we will know which housemates are definitely going in very, very soon.

