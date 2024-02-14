When Does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Start?

Celebrity Big Brother is set to start spring 2024. Picture: Getty/ITV2

By Tiasha Debray

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 start? No matter who's on the celebrity line up, we just want to know when it’s starting and where to watch?

Ever since the announcement last year, there's been rumours about who will be on the line up. From Love Island’s Ekin Su to RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz. You can check out the full rumoured line up here, trust us, there are some real doozies.

Thankfully AJ Odudu and Will Best will be returning as presenters after the huge success of the 2023 ITV relaunch of the popular reality show. With the show’s healthy budget of £2 million to spend on casting, and only a few weeks until Celebrity Big Brother actually starts, I’m sure we can expect some cast confirmations soon.

But regardless of which celebrities will be locked in a house together purely for our entertainment, the real question is where and when does Celebrity Big Brother start?

Celebrity Big Brother is set to return in March. Picture: Instagram/bbuk

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 start?

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is rumoured to startson the 4th of March, but unfortunately there’s no more information than that. An official air date has not yet been released by the show itself, but a sneaky teaser played out during Love Island: All Stars that confirmed we can expect the series next month.

Online rumours seem to believe the series will run for 17 episodes up until the 22nd of March, with no episodes airing on Saturdays.

In terms of time slot, while it’s also not confirmed, I think it’s safe to assume that the show will air at 9pm like it did last season. How else will they get away with the inevitable onslaught of dirty jokes we’re going to showered in if we put Baga Chipz and Ekin Su in the same room.

Love Island's Ekin Su is rumoured to be joining Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

What channel is Celebrity Big Brother on?

Don’t get confused, Celebrity Big Brother will air on ITV1 and ITVX. Big Brother 2023 aired on ITV2 but its celebrity counterpart will only show on ITV1 and ITVX.

All I’m saying is don’t embarrass yourself on the night by turning on the wrong channel in front of all your friends and family.

But speaking of Big Brother 2023, we all remember the moment when Jordan Sangha was crowned the winner. Despite Yinrun being a fan favourite and definitely receiving the loudest audience cheer, the votes spoke for themselves. But what’s Jordan been up to since winning £100, 000 and getting himself a boyfriend, fellow housemate Henry Southan, whilst inside the house?

Henry and Jordan have nice bromance going on Big Brother as they call each other husband

Well an engagement might be on the cards after Jordan posted his ‘2024’ plans on an Instagram story back in January. The very first bullet point on the list read “Winnie/Henry Sangha Southan (and travelling with him).” Winnie is Henry’s dog, but what’s with Jordan combining both their last names as Sangha Southan?

Could he be alluding that he’s ready to take their relationship a step further? With a potential book also coming out in the near future, Jordan Sangha’s taken his win and really made something of it!

BB winner Jordan Sangha has hinted at getting engaged since the show. Picture: Instagram/jordan.sangha

Maybe Ekin Su can try to take a leaf out of Jordan’s book and get herself a boyfriend if she joins the house.

After all, she and Davide split earlier this year!

Celebrity Big Brother will begin in March on ITV1 and ITVX.

