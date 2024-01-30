Ekin-Su And Davide Split For A Second Time & Fans Want Them On Love Island All Stars

Ekin-Su and Davide have split for a second time. Picture: Getty/Ekin-Su/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island series eight couple Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu have broken up for the second time since meeting in 2022.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti became national treasures when they met on Love Island series eight due to their no-nonsense attitude towards one another and hilarious shared sense of humour.

However, they’ve broken hearts once more after confirming they’ve split for a second time and fans are wondering whether they'll show up on All Stars.

Ekin-Su confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday they’ve decided to call it quits due to being unable to find a way to make things work, no doubt due to their busy schedules.

She said in a statement posted on Stories: “The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this relationship work as we cared deeply for each other. Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have split for a second time. Picture: Ekin-Su Culculoglu/Instagram

“Breakups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made.

“Thank you for your continued support. It’s been so lovely to have you follow our Love Island journeys together since the villa and we hope you’ll continue to follow our careers as we go off in our own directions. Love always, Ekin-Su.”

The shock news comes just a few weeks after they went on a skiing holiday together to kick off the new year and celebrate Davide’s 29th birthday.

Fans are now wondering whether one, or both of them, will enter Love Island: All Stars as a bombshell.

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island in 2022. Picture: Getty

“Ekin-Su going into the villa now is the only thing that can save this all stars season,” one person commented on X.

Another said: “Ekin Su and Davide have broken up (again) so maybe it’s time for Ekin to visit the all stars villa.”

"Now that Ekin Su and Davide broke up. One of them will probably come in this season… or probably both. They finna get back together as well," a third said on X.

After winning Love Island in 2022 Ekin-Su and Davide broke up in 2023, but in October the Italian businessman claimed they never split for good.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have split for a second time. Picture: Getty

He said to the tabloids at the time: “It's a lovely feeling being with Ekin. We probably broke up more publicly but never privately because we have always been in touch and the love between me and Ekin has always been there.”

He added: “Breaking up may happen to people but it never actually happened to us. We never properly privately broke up, it was more to do with the public pressure and we were having some tough months. It was a bit of pressure on both sides."

Fans of the couple are already rooting for them to get back together.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.