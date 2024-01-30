Ekin-Su And Davide Split For A Second Time & Fans Want Them On Love Island All Stars

30 January 2024, 15:39

Ekin-Su and Davide have split for a second time
Ekin-Su and Davide have split for a second time. Picture: Getty/Ekin-Su/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island series eight couple Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu have broken up for the second time since meeting in 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti became national treasures when they met on Love Island series eight due to their no-nonsense attitude towards one another and hilarious shared sense of humour.

However, they’ve broken hearts once more after confirming they’ve split for a second time and fans are wondering whether they'll show up on All Stars.

Ekin-Su confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday they’ve decided to call it quits due to being unable to find a way to make things work, no doubt due to their busy schedules.

She said in a statement posted on Stories: “The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this relationship work as we cared deeply for each other. Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have split for a second time
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have split for a second time. Picture: Ekin-Su Culculoglu/Instagram

“Breakups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made.

“Thank you for your continued support. It’s been so lovely to have you follow our Love Island journeys together since the villa and we hope you’ll continue to follow our careers as we go off in our own directions. Love always, Ekin-Su.”

The shock news comes just a few weeks after they went on a skiing holiday together to kick off the new year and celebrate Davide’s 29th birthday.

Fans are now wondering whether one, or both of them, will enter Love Island: All Stars as a bombshell.

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island in 2022
Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island in 2022. Picture: Getty

“Ekin-Su going into the villa now is the only thing that can save this all stars season,” one person commented on X.

Another said: “Ekin Su and Davide have broken up (again) so maybe it’s time for Ekin to visit the all stars villa.”

"Now that Ekin Su and Davide broke up. One of them will probably come in this season… or probably both. They finna get back together as well," a third said on X.

After winning Love Island in 2022 Ekin-Su and Davide broke up in 2023, but in October the Italian businessman claimed they never split for good.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have split for a second time
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have split for a second time. Picture: Getty

He said to the tabloids at the time: “It's a lovely feeling being with Ekin. We probably broke up more publicly but never privately because we have always been in touch and the love between me and Ekin has always been there.”

He added: “Breaking up may happen to people but it never actually happened to us. We never properly privately broke up, it was more to do with the public pressure and we were having some tough months. It was a bit of pressure on both sides."

Fans of the couple are already rooting for them to get back together.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Here's the full list of every artist performing at the BRITs 2024.

Who's Performing At The BRITs 2024?

Harry Clark won The Traitors series 2

How Much Did Harry Clark Win On The Traitors?

Sophie Piper is back on Love Island

Who Is Sophie Piper, When Was She First On Love Island And Who Is Her Famous Sister?

Hannah Elizabeth's baby daddy is George Andreetti

Who Is Hannah Elizabeth’s Ex Fiancé And Baby Daddy?

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have gone Instagram official

Sophie Turner And New Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Just Went Insta' Official

Who is Peregrine Pearson?

Who Is Peregrine Pearson? Everything You Need To Know About The Aristrocrat

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits