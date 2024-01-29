Why Did Love Island's Tom Clare And Samie Elishi Breakup?

29 January 2024, 13:27 | Updated: 29 January 2024, 15:08

Here's what happened with Tom and Samie after Love Island season 9
Here's what happened with Tom and Samie after Love Island season 9. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi made it official on Love Island in 2023 but what has happened since then? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi met on the winter edition of Love Island in 2023 and even made it to third place, ultimately leaving the villa as boyfriend and girlfriend.

But now that Tom is looking for love again on Love Island All Stars it's clear he and Samie didn't work out.

In the South African All Stars villa, Tom has already shown he has history with fellow Islanders Arabella Chi and Georgia Steel.

And it is now known that his ex, Samie was also planning on entering the villa but opted out as soon as she found out Tom would be there.

So, what happened between the pair to make the thought of seeing each other so unbearable for Samie? Here's what we know.

Tom and Samie came third on Love Island season 9
Tom and Samie came third on Love Island season 9. Picture: ITV

Why did Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split up?

After finding each other on Love Island season 9 the pair made it official but ended up splitting just a month after leaving the show.

They both came out to confirm the breakup and Samie simply said, "it just wasn’t working on the outside". Reports also claim that “the distance between them was too much" and they both "decided to focus on their careers post Love Island".

In April 2023 Tom released a statement saying: "[I] didn’t think I’d be writing this but me and Samie have gone our separate ways.

“We are still on good terms and I have nothing but love and respect for her," added Tom, "I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best.”

The breakup seemed to be amicable as Samie also released a statement saying: "Me and Tom have broken up. It’s ended on good terms. No one’s done anything bad to each other, there’s still lots and lots of love there.

Georgia S says her Love Island journey's begun as Tom enters the villa

"It just wasn’t working on the outside and we both agreed on the majority of the things. There’s no bad blood there...I would never say a bad word about him and he wouldn’t about me."

However, the pair went on to spark rumours that they had gotten back together in the summer of 2023 after Samie posted a video, which eagle-eyed fans spotted to be in Tom's garden.

A couple months later the rumours were set to rest again when Samie confirmed that she was single and the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Samie is said to have dropped out of All Stars because she didn't want to see Tom
Samie is said to have dropped out of All Stars because she didn't want to see Tom. Picture: Getty

According to a the tabloids the pair "no longer get on these days", a source said: "There’s too much water under the bridge now. He had every right to enjoy the single life after they split and Samie was fine with that. But what wasn’t as nice was when they started trading blows on social media."

The "trading blows" refers to some TikToks that the pair made seemingly digging at one another.

First, alongside former Islander Ellie Spence, Samie filmed a TikTok with the sound 'So I used to date this guy' with retching noises in the background.

Fans were quick to assume the video was about her ex Tom and after he chose to post his own clip lip-syncing to 'Why are you so obsessed with me?' Love Island viewers were sure it was a bit of back and forth between exes.

