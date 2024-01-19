Where Is Love Island: All Stars 2024 Being Filmed?

Love Island: All Stars is being filmed in South Africa. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: All Stars 2024 is taking place in a luxurious villa – but where is the series being filmed?

Love Island: All Stars is here to replace Love Island’s winter series, bringing back iconic Islanders and bombshells for a brand new spin-off which has already seen three sets of exes collide; Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran and Josh Ritchie and Georgia Harrison.

We’ve also seen Luis Morrison, Chris Taylor, Hannah Elizabeth and Georgia Harrison return to the show that made them famous.

All Stars is taking place in a lavish villa which appears to be bigger than any other house the show has used before, despite being on for just five weeks instead of the usual eight.

Read on for everything you need to know about where Love Island: All Stars 2024 is being filmed.

The Love Island: All Stars villa is decked out in gold. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: All Stars is being filmed in South Africa. Picture: ITV2

Where is Love Island: All Stars being filmed?

Love Island: All Stars is being filmed in a luxurious villa in South Africa, where the winter series typically take place at the start of every year.

The sunny climate enables the Islanders to have that summer romance energy as they get to know each other while in their swimwear, whereas its usual filming location of Marbella would be much cooler at this time of the year.

The Islanders will spend five weeks in the villa, getting re-acquainted with each other and making new bonds with those they didn’t already know.

The girls' dressing room is more glamorous than ever for All Stars. Picture: ITV2

The hideaway returns for Love Island: All Stars – this time with green decor. Picture: ITV2

For optimal romantic vibes, ITV have decked out the South African villa with all things gold; gold bedding, gold lights, gold mirrors.

As always, there’s a romantic hideaway, this time decorated in pink and green shades with subtle gold accessories. The hideaway tends to be unlocked every week for any couple in need of a private evening, as decided by their co-stars.

There’s also a huge swimming pool, surrounded by runway-inspired decking for all of Maya Jama’s iconic struts.

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

