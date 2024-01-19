Love Island All Stars Chris Taylor: Age, Ex-Girlfriends, Height And Life After The Villa

19 January 2024

Here is everything you need to know about Chris Taylor
Here is everything you need to know about Chris Taylor. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Chris Taylor is looking for a second chance at love in Love Island All Stars - here's everything you need to know about the reality TV star.

Chris Taylor first got a taste of fame after he starred on season 5 of Love Island back in 2019 and since then he has taken off in the influencer world and even landed himself a role in the blockbuster movie Barbie in 2023.

He is currently in the South African villa alongside the likes of Liberty Poole and Josh Ricthie for Love Island All Stars hosted by the wonderful Maya Jama.

In his OG series Chris left the villa coupled up with Harley Brash but they split after just a couple of weeks in the outside world.

Speaking on why he joined the All Stars cast, Chris said: "Last time I was only there for 15 days, so I want to do it and enjoy it all again."

Here's everything you need to know about Chris from his age, where he's from and who his exes are.

Chris Taylor is looking for love in Love Island All Stars
Chris Taylor is looking for love in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Who is Chris Taylor?

Born on July 31, 1990 Chris Taylor is a 33-year-old reality TV and social media star from Leicester. He first starred on Love Island in 2019 and is back for Love Island All Stars in 2024.

Before Love Island Chris worked as a business development manager but now focuses on his social media career where he shares skits on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

He also broke into the acting scene in 2023 when he was cast as a Ken in the hit film Barbie.

How tall is Chris Taylor?

Chris is reportedly 6’1” (1.85 m).

Chris and Demi on Love Island All Stars
Chris and Demi on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Who are Chris Taylor's ex-girlfriends?

Whilst on Love Island the first time round Chris left coupled up with Harley Brash but they split after a couple of weeks outside of the villa.

During his time on the show, the Leicester native was known to have gotten friendly with his fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins and they ended up dating in 2021, two years after their season aired.

After months of speculation, Chris announced to his followers: "Turns out I fell in love with my best mate." However just six months later the pair called things off, deciding they worked "better as friends".

Both Maura and Chris set out statements claiming their was "no wrongdoing" and they "still love, care and respect" each other.

Since then Chris hasn't been romantically linked to anyone but in the All Stars villa he was first coupled up with Demi Jones.

Chris and Molly kiss on Love Island

What TV shows has Chris Taylor been in?

Now, Chris is making his second appearance on Love Island for the winter All Stars edition but he has also starred in a blockbuster film.

In 2023 he played as a Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. He told Capital that it all happened after he met Margot Robbie at an afterparty and they got chatting.

"I woke up the next day like, ‘Was that real?’ And then maybe two years down the line I get an email from Warner Bros saying, ‘Do you want to audition for this role in the new Barbie film?’" Chris explained.

"I fully thought it was a prank, they were like, ‘Can you send a self-tape?’ I thought there’s no harm in sending a self tape."

Margot, who starred as Barbie, is a self-professed Love Island fan so perhaps she is keeping tabs on Chris in All Stars right now.

