Love Island's Chris Taylor has a small role in Barbie starring Margot Robbie. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Love Island superfan Margot Robbie landed islander Chris Taylor a small role in the Barbie movie.

Love Island’s Chris Taylor has secured just about the coolest claim to fame ever after landing a role in the Barbie movie!

The contestant who appeared on the show in 2019 recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling all thanks to the Barbie actress.

As fans probably know by now, the Australian actress is a huge fan of the ITV2 dating show and even had a villa-themed birthday party a few years back.

It turns out that Margot being a superfan paid off big time for islander Chris after she got him a small speaking role in the hotly-anticipated movie, which will be released on July 21st.

Chris Taylor is in the new Barbie movie. Picture: Getty

Speaking about how the unexpected cameo came about, Chris said it all happened when his co-stars Lucie Donlan, Michael Griffiths and Jordan Hames met Margot at the London premiere of her movie Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn, where she invited them to the afterparty.

He told LadBible: “There is a bit of a backstory. The lads went to a premiere. They met Margot, and then afterwards Margot shouted them and said ‘Come to the after party!’ cause she’s obsessed with Love Island right.

“So then, I was living with the boys at the time, so I was like ‘I’m coming’ and she knew who we all were. She watches the show.”

Love Island's Chris Taylor met Margot Robbie in 2020. Picture: Chris Taylor/Instagram

“So she comes up to me like ‘Chris!’ and I’m like ‘what the f**k is going on?’,” recalled a stunned Chris, “I dunno, she must have just remembered me from then.”

As for Chris’ cameo in the film, his role involves him saying: “And the Nobel prize for horses goes to Ken!”

Self-confessed Love Island fan Margot has continued to be very vocal about her love for the show after recently meeting Ekin-Su Culcologlu, Davide Sanclimenti, Danica Taylor and Liberty Poole at the London premiere of Barbie last week.

