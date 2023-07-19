Here’s How Love Island’s Chris Taylor Secured A Cameo In The Barbie Movie

19 July 2023, 09:53

Love Island's Chris Taylor has a small role in Barbie starring Margot Robbie
Love Island's Chris Taylor has a small role in Barbie starring Margot Robbie. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Love Island superfan Margot Robbie landed islander Chris Taylor a small role in the Barbie movie.

Love Island’s Chris Taylor has secured just about the coolest claim to fame ever after landing a role in the Barbie movie!

The contestant who appeared on the show in 2019 recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling all thanks to the Barbie actress.

As fans probably know by now, the Australian actress is a huge fan of the ITV2 dating show and even had a villa-themed birthday party a few years back.

It turns out that Margot being a superfan paid off big time for islander Chris after she got him a small speaking role in the hotly-anticipated movie, which will be released on July 21st.

Chris Taylor is in the new Barbie movie
Chris Taylor is in the new Barbie movie. Picture: Getty

Speaking about how the unexpected cameo came about, Chris said it all happened when his co-stars Lucie Donlan, Michael Griffiths and Jordan Hames met Margot at the London premiere of her movie Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn, where she invited them to the afterparty.

He told LadBible: “There is a bit of a backstory. The lads went to a premiere. They met Margot, and then afterwards Margot shouted them and said ‘Come to the after party!’ cause she’s obsessed with Love Island right.

“So then, I was living with the boys at the time, so I was like ‘I’m coming’ and she knew who we all were. She watches the show.”

Love Island's Chris Taylor met Margot Robbie in 2020
Love Island's Chris Taylor met Margot Robbie in 2020. Picture: Chris Taylor/Instagram

“So she comes up to me like ‘Chris!’ and I’m like ‘what the f**k is going on?’,” recalled a stunned Chris, “I dunno, she must have just remembered me from then.”

As for Chris’ cameo in the film, his role involves him saying: “And the Nobel prize for horses goes to Ken!”

Self-confessed Love Island fan Margot has continued to be very vocal about her love for the show after recently meeting Ekin-Su Culcologlu, Davide Sanclimenti, Danica Taylor and Liberty Poole at the London premiere of Barbie last week.

