Here’s How Love Island’s Chris Taylor Secured A Cameo In The Barbie Movie
19 July 2023, 09:53
Love Island superfan Margot Robbie landed islander Chris Taylor a small role in the Barbie movie.
Love Island’s Chris Taylor has secured just about the coolest claim to fame ever after landing a role in the Barbie movie!
The contestant who appeared on the show in 2019 recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling all thanks to the Barbie actress.
As fans probably know by now, the Australian actress is a huge fan of the ITV2 dating show and even had a villa-themed birthday party a few years back.
It turns out that Margot being a superfan paid off big time for islander Chris after she got him a small speaking role in the hotly-anticipated movie, which will be released on July 21st.
Speaking about how the unexpected cameo came about, Chris said it all happened when his co-stars Lucie Donlan, Michael Griffiths and Jordan Hames met Margot at the London premiere of her movie Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn, where she invited them to the afterparty.
He told LadBible: “There is a bit of a backstory. The lads went to a premiere. They met Margot, and then afterwards Margot shouted them and said ‘Come to the after party!’ cause she’s obsessed with Love Island right.
“So then, I was living with the boys at the time, so I was like ‘I’m coming’ and she knew who we all were. She watches the show.”
“So she comes up to me like ‘Chris!’ and I’m like ‘what the f**k is going on?’,” recalled a stunned Chris, “I dunno, she must have just remembered me from then.”
As for Chris’ cameo in the film, his role involves him saying: “And the Nobel prize for horses goes to Ken!”
Self-confessed Love Island fan Margot has continued to be very vocal about her love for the show after recently meeting Ekin-Su Culcologlu, Davide Sanclimenti, Danica Taylor and Liberty Poole at the London premiere of Barbie last week.
