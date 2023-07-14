Margot Robbie & Love Island’s Ekin-Su Fangirling Over Each Other At The Barbie Premiere Is Everything

14 July 2023, 12:14

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Margot Robbie had the most wholesome interaction at the Barbie premiere
Love Island's Ekin-Su and Margot Robbie had the most wholesome interaction at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Instagram/Getty

Margot Robbie and Love Island star Ekin-Su had a wholesome interaction at the Barbie premiere and we don’t know who we’re more jealous of!

Following weeks of the Barbie press tour seeing Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend multiple premieres around the world for the hotly-anticipated movie, the cast finally arrived in London where a huge array of stars were in attendance on the pink carpet.

As well as artists who appear on the soundtrack including Dua Lipa and Sam Smith attending the premiere, a string of Love Island stars headed to the star-studded event and were met by a fangirling Margot.





Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu was amongst the islanders who were lucky enough to take some snaps with the Barbie lead - and it seems they were just as excited as each other to meet!

The Turkish actress shared a series of pictures together on Instagram alongside the caption: “Icons only Margot you are magic.”

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend Barbie premiere

Margot Robbie and Love Island's Ekin-Su at the London Barbie premiere
Margot Robbie and Love Island's Ekin-Su at the London Barbie premiere. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Instagram
Danica Taylor also met Margot Robbie at the Barbie premiere
Danica Taylor also met Margot Robbie at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Danica Taylor/Instagram

In the most amazing turn of events, Ekin-Su revealed that Margot fangirled over her just as much as she did, as she said per this tabloid: “When Margot saw me, I was the biggest fan for her and she acted like she was a fan for me, which was overwhelming.”

Ekin also said she was amazed when Margot told her: “I can’t believe I’m meeting you.”

Margot, who has previously revealed she’s a huge fan of the show, also took selfies with Ekin’s ex Davide Sanclimenti as well as former contestants Danica Taylor and Liberty Poole.

Speaking about their interaction, Liberty said: “I was like, ‘As if Margot Robbie knows my name — this is crazy.’ But she was just so humble and down to earth.”

Love Island's Liberty Poole had the sweetest interaction with Margot Robbie
Love Island's Liberty Poole had the sweetest interaction with Margot Robbie. Picture: Liberty Poole/Instagram
Love Island's Ekin-Su and Margot Robbie took pictures at the Barbie premiere
Love Island's Ekin-Su and Margot Robbie took pictures at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Instagram
Margot Robbie threw a Love Island-themed birthday party for her 31st
Margot Robbie threw a Love Island-themed birthday party for her 31st. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Danica excitedly spoke of their interaction, saying: “I was like 'Margot can I just get a real quick picture'. And she was like 'oh my gosh, of course I absolutely love you’. Which is crazy that that even came out of her mouth.”

Margot left fans stunned in 2021 after she threw a Love Island-themed 31st birthday party and she event hilariously tagged the picture location as Casa Amor at the time.

The Australian actress previously revealed that it reminds her of when she used to live in London and binge-watch the show, so it’s safe to say the Barbie premiere in London was a full-circle moment!

