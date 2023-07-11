Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Breaks Silence On Split From Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su has broken her social media silence after splitting from Davide. Picture: Getty

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti ended their relationship last month just under a year after winning Love Island series 8.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu has finally broken her silence amid her split from her beau of 11 months, Davide Sanclimenti.

Davide confirmed in a statement posted online just a few weeks ago that he and Ekin-Su had gone their separate ways just under a year after winning the show, saying at the time that he wishes her ‘nothing but the best’.

The Turkish actress has now shared a statement on her Instagram Stories after taking a break from social media.

She penned: “Hi everyone, I thought it was time to come back online to thank you so much for all of your messages over the past 2 weeks."

Ekin-Su and Davide split 11 months after winning Love Island. Picture: Getty

She continued: “It has shown me what a kind, supportive, strong community I have behind me. I took some much needed time away with my family which has been really special but now it’s time to realign & get back to work.

“I have such an exciting year ahead & I want to fully focus on that. I really appreciate your ongoing support. Thank you for cheering me on."

This comes just weeks after Davide told fans: “I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish [Ekin-Su] nothing but the best."

Ekin-Su has broken her silence on her split from Davide. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Instagram

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time," he added, "I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible."

Hinting that they had been ‘struggling’ in their relationship before their breakup, the Italian reality star told this tabloid just days before that they “had [their] struggles due to [their] public positions and still have them sometimes”.

“If there's something that I would change or would have done differently [with Ekin-Su in the villa] maybe I would have taken things a bit more slowly,” he added.

