Here’s Why Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu And Davide Sanclimenti Have Split

30 June 2023, 10:30

Davide said he and Ekin-Su were 'struggling' in their relationship before their split
Davide said he and Ekin-Su were 'struggling' in their relationship before their split. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu And Davide Sanclimenti, the winners of Love Island 2022, called time on their relationship less than a year after winning the show and here’s why.

Love Island fans everywhere were shocked to find out that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu And Davide Sanclimenti had split just 11 months after winning the show last summer.

Davide, 28, confirmed that he and Ekin-Su, also 28, had called time on their relationship in a statement posted on his Instagram Stories on Thursday evening.

But what was the reason behind their breakup?

Here’s what has been said about their split so far…

Ekin-Su and Davide win Love Island 2022

Ekin-Su and Davide split 11 months after winning Love Island
Ekin-Su and Davide split 11 months after winning Love Island. Picture: Getty

Why did Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide split?

Davide confirmed his split from Ekin-Su in a statement, saying at the time: “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time. I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible."

But a recent interview has since emerged, where the Italian star told this tabloid just days before they called it quits that they had been ‘struggling’ in their relationship.

"Me and Ekin-Su had our struggles due to our public positions and we still have them sometimes,” explained Davide.

"If there's something that I would change or would have done differently [with Ekin-Su in the villa] maybe I would have taken things a bit more slowly,” he added.

Davide confirmed his split from Ekin-Su in a statement on Instagram
Davide confirmed his split from Ekin-Su in a statement on Instagram. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram
Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022
Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

The reality star went on to say that he and his then-girlfriend were “literally the same person”, adding: “She is my copy-paste.”

"Also because we come from the same experience and the same background,” he went on, “She met my family and fortunately all my parents love her and Ekin Su's family love me.”

However, despite being a perfect fit in each other’s lives, the pair appear to have amicably ended their romance.

Ekin-Su is yet to publicly comment on their split.

