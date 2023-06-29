Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu And Davide Sanclimenti Split 11 Months After Winning Love Island

29 June 2023

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide have called time on their relationship
Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide have called time on their relationship. Picture: Getty

Love Island series 8 stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have ended their relationship less than a year after winning the show.

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have split after 11 months of dating.

The stars rose to fame together during series 8 of the ITV2 show last summer but have called time on their romance after ‘growing apart’ less than a year after winning the show.

Davide, 28, confirmed the split in a statement on his Instagram Stories.

He wrote: “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.”

Ekin-Su and Davide attend the NTAs

Ekin-Su and Davide have split 11 months after winning Love Island
Ekin-Su and Davide have split 11 months after winning Love Island. Picture: Getty

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time,” added the Italian star, “I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible."

Ekin-Su, however, is yet to publicly address their break-up.

According to insiders at this tabloid, the pair “haven’t been getting along for quite some time”, with a source saying: “They really tried to make it work, but despite their best efforts, they've decided to call it quits."

This comes just months after they shut down split rumours amid reports that Davide had ‘privately messaged two models’.

Davide confirmed his split from Ekin-Su in a statement
Davide confirmed his split from Ekin-Su in a statement. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram
Ekin-Su and Davide won series 8 of Love Island
Ekin-Su and Davide won series 8 of Love Island. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Instagram
Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022
Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

The Turkish actress shut down speculation that they had ended their romance at the time, replying to a fan on an Instagram Q&A, saying that they are “of course” still together.

Their split has come as a surprise to fans as Ekin-Su and Davide only made their last public appearance together as a couple on Monday evening at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny UK premiere.

Following their split, this means that just two couples from series 8 of Love Island are still together - Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack and Tasha Ghouri & Andrew Le Page.

