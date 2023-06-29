When Is Love Island’s Casa Amor 2023? Start Date & How Long It Will Last

29 June 2023, 12:25

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Casa Amor and when it will start
Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Casa Amor and when it will start.

Here’s when Casa Amor will start on Love Island for series 10 and how long it'll last.

Love Island’s Casa Amor is said to be starting in a matter of days as the sister villa awaits the series 10 contestants.

The drama has been like no other this series, with a string of brutal dumpings, heads turning and even a returning bombshell in the form of season 2’s Kady McDermott.

Love Island’s Molly Marsh Jets Back To Spain As Casa Amor Start Date Is ‘Revealed’

So, fans have been looking forward to Casa Amor this year even more, especially as rumours have been flying about that Molly Marsh could be returning to the villa in a change of events.

Here’s everything you need to know about when Casa Amor will start this year and how long it’ll go on for…

Love Island girls bring the fire in Heart Rate challenge

Casa Amor is returning to our screens soon
Casa Amor is returning to our screens soon.

When is Casa Amor starting on Love Island this year?

It’s been reported that Casa Amor begins filming on Thursday, 29th June, and will air this weekend - with a likely start date of Sunday, 2nd July.

An insider told this tabloid: "It's going to be the most shocking twist yet because the cast have no idea it's coming. Filming starts tomorrow and it'll be on screen this weekend.

“This year will be explosive as there are barely any solid couples and nobody is official yet. Heads will be turned as the Casa Amor cast are the hottest one yet. Fans won't want to miss it."

Casa Amor typically starts between episodes 25-30 once connections have been established to put couples to the ultimate test.

This means 12 new bombshells will be heading in - six new girls for the boys and six new boys to turn the girls’ heads.

Casa Amor is the ultimate test for the couples
Casa Amor is the ultimate test for the couples.
12 new bombshells will be joining the series 10 Love Island line-up
12 new bombshells will be joining the series 10 Love Island line-up.

How long will Casa Amor last this year?

Casa Amor typically lasts around 3 or 4 days, which is just the right amount of time to put islanders’ loyalties to the test.

The contestants will have that time to get to know the new bombshells, take part in a series of challenges and decide if they want to develop their connection further or end it there.

The islanders will then gear up for the most dramatic night of every series, the re-coupling after Casa Amor - where islanders will decide whether to bring back the new bombshell they’ve been getting to know or stay with the islander from the main villa.

As no couples have made it official just yet, it’s hard to tell which islanders are likely to have their heads turned, so prepare for a lot of drama!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

