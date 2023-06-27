Why Everyone Thinks Love Island’s Molly Marsh Could Be Returning For Casa Amor

Will Molly Marsh return for Love Island's Casa Amor? Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Is this really the end for Molly Marsh or is her Love Island journey not over?

Love Island series 10 has been full to the brim of drama since it started two weeks ago and the most shocking episode yet took place on Friday, which saw Molly Marsh brutally dumped from the villa.

It was the twist no one was expecting after season two’s Kady McDermott returned as a bombshell looking for love.

Tension in the villa was high after Kady was asked to pick who she wanted to be in a couple with, which would ultimately leave one of the girls single.

After picking Zachariah Noble, no one predicted that Molly becoming single would result in her being immediately dumped from the island.

Kady McDermott set to re-enter Love Island villa

Molly Marsh was dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Viewers everywhere were shocked, with many branding it one of the most brutal dumpings in Love Island history, and the Love Island: The Morning After podcast panel were all in agreement.

Sam Thompson was joined by former islander Kaz Kamwi and Nadia Jae to discuss what went down that evening, and it seems they all predict Molly could be returning for Casa Amor in a shock twist.

“I honestly think Molly is going to go to Casa Amor to be head girl, twerk her way in through her entrance, have all the boys at her yard because her milkshake brings them there,” joked Nadia, adding, “And then she’s going to come back and it’s going to be Kady’s house vs. Molly’s house - the showdown.”

“This twist is my favourite thing,” said Kaz, before Nadia added, “Molly [is] in her villain era.”

Kady re-coupling with Zach left Molly dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Fans predict that Molly could return to Love Island for Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Kaz replied: “I support her villain era,” while Sam agreed.

Although Molly has already returned home to the UK, fans have been suspecting she could still fly out for Casa Amor, which is predicted to be in the next few weeks.

Of course, ITV are yet to confirm this theory but a previous season of Love Island Australia has seen a twist in which the dumpee doesn't end up leaving the villa.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

