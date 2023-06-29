Love Island’s Molly Marsh Jets Back To Spain As Casa Amor Start Date Is ‘Revealed’

Love Island fans are convinced Molly Marsh is heading to Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2/Molly Marsh/Instagram

Molly Marsh has landed in Spain days before Love Island’s Casa Amor is reportedly set to return.

Love Island’s Molly Marsh has jetted off to Spain just days before Casa Amor is set to start.

This tabloid revealed that the most dramatic part of the series, which sees contestants’ relationships put to the ultimate test, is set to begin filming on Thursday, with scenes set to air this weekend.

"It's going to be the most shocking twist yet because the cast have no idea it's coming,” said the source, “Filming starts tomorrow and it'll be on screen this weekend.

“This year will be explosive as there are barely any solid couples and nobody is official yet. Heads will be turned as the Casa Amor cast are the hottest one yet. Fans won't want to miss it."

Molly stunned as new girl Charlotte picks Zach to couple up with

Love Island fans are convinced Molly Marsh will return to Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Molly Marsh has landed in Spain fuelling rumours she'll be in Casa Amor. Picture: Molly Marsh/Instagram

Now fans are convinced more than ever that Molly will be making a return to the villa through Casa Amor after she landed in Spain just days after being dumped from the villa.

Despite coming back to the UK to appear on Love Island Aftersun, she is now in Ibiza and has been sharing a string of posts on her Instagram Stories enjoying her time away.

Speculating about her Love Island return, one fan tweeted: “MOLLY FLEW BACK TO SPAIN. SHE’S A CASA AMOR GIRL.”

“Molly has gone back to Spain! I smell Casa Amor!” said a second, while another chimed in: “GUYS MOLLY’S COMING BACK TO CASA AMOR.”

Love Island's Molly Marsh has jetted off to Spain. Picture: Molly Marsh/Instagram

GUYS MOLLY’S COMING BACK TO CASA AMOR #LoveIsland OMG — 𝒔𝑎𝑚𝑟𝑎. (@wickedveins) June 28, 2023

MOLLY FLEW BACK TO SPAIN. SHE’S A CASA AMOR GIRL. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uRzoqMGxjz — nice (she/her) 🇸🇪 (@nomaraschino) June 28, 2023

This comes after Molly was savagely dumped from the villa last week after a brutal re-coupling.

Returning bombshell Kady McDermott chose to re-couple with Zachariah Noble, which left Molly single before she received a text that she was dumped from the villa.

ITV are yet to confirm if Molly will be returning for Casa Amor or if it’s all just fan speculation, but we will find out in a matter of days.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

