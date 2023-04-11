Love Island’s Ekin-Su ‘Furious’ After ‘Finding Secret Messages’ From Davide To Two Models

Love Island's Davide and Ekin-Su have sparked split fears. Picture: Shutterstock/Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Instagram

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti’s relationship is reportedly on the rocks.

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti reportedly got into an argument after the Turkish actress ‘found messages’ on her beau’s phone from two models.

According to this tabloid, Ekin-Su was left ‘fuming and upset’ after discovering the text messages, with the 28-year-old allegedly going on to contact one of the women herself.

Davide is said to have met up with the two Instagram models in Manchester before messaging them about the night, while Ekin-Su was away in Belfast.

A source said: “It all exploded last Sunday after she found messages on Davide’s phone discussing their time together.”

Ekin-Su recreates infamous crawl on Dancing on Ice

Ekin-Su and Davide sparked split fears. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram

They continued: “He had been messaging both of the girls and she suspected they had all met up one night.

“Ekin-Su contacted one of the girls to tell them she knew about things. She was furious and really upset.”

Fans suspected she took aim at one of the Instagram models in a post after writing in a now-deleted tweet: “No man will ever take u seriously with just half naked pictures of u in a bikini and lingerie [sic].”

Ekin-Su tweeted then deleted a post following the rumours. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Twitter

Ekin-Su 'liked' a few tweets about disrespect. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Twitter

Ekin-Su and Davide jetted off to Amsterdam amid the rumours. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Instagram

She also subtly ‘liked’ two tweets hinting at disrespect, with one reading: "Distance is my new answer to disrespect.”

Meanwhile, the second tweet read: “People be turning out to be exactly who they said they wasn’t.”

Ekin-Su and Davide are yet to address the rumours but appear to have publicly shrugged off split fears after spending the weekend together in Amsterdam.

