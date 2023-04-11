Love Island’s Ekin-Su ‘Furious’ After ‘Finding Secret Messages’ From Davide To Two Models

11 April 2023, 10:36

Love Island's Davide and Ekin-Su have sparked split fears
Love Island's Davide and Ekin-Su have sparked split fears. Picture: Shutterstock/Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti’s relationship is reportedly on the rocks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti reportedly got into an argument after the Turkish actress ‘found messages’ on her beau’s phone from two models.

According to this tabloid, Ekin-Su was left ‘fuming and upset’ after discovering the text messages, with the 28-year-old allegedly going on to contact one of the women herself.

Two Love Island Stars Have Started ‘Secretly Dating’ Since Leaving The Villa

Davide is said to have met up with the two Instagram models in Manchester before messaging them about the night, while Ekin-Su was away in Belfast.

A source said: “It all exploded last Sunday after she found messages on Davide’s phone discussing their time together.”

Ekin-Su recreates infamous crawl on Dancing on Ice

Ekin-Su and Davide sparked split fears
Ekin-Su and Davide sparked split fears. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram

They continued: “He had been messaging both of the girls and she suspected they had all met up one night.

“Ekin-Su contacted one of the girls to tell them she knew about things. She was furious and really upset.”

Fans suspected she took aim at one of the Instagram models in a post after writing in a now-deleted tweet: “No man will ever take u seriously with just half naked pictures of u in a bikini and lingerie [sic].”

Ekin-Su tweeted then deleted a post following the rumours
Ekin-Su tweeted then deleted a post following the rumours. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Twitter
Ekin-Su 'liked' a few tweets about disrespect
Ekin-Su 'liked' a few tweets about disrespect. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Twitter
Ekin-Su and Davide jetted off to Amsterdam amid the rumours
Ekin-Su and Davide jetted off to Amsterdam amid the rumours. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Instagram

She also subtly ‘liked’ two tweets hinting at disrespect, with one reading: "Distance is my new answer to disrespect.”

Meanwhile, the second tweet read: “People be turning out to be exactly who they said they wasn’t.”

Ekin-Su and Davide are yet to address the rumours but appear to have publicly shrugged off split fears after spending the weekend together in Amsterdam.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Maya didn't mince her words...

Maya Jama Has Shut Down The Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

Kim Kardashian is set to star in American Horror Story: Delicate

Kim Kardashian Is Joining The Cast Of American Horror Story Season 12

Rihanna is rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury festival in 2023

Will Rihanna Perform At Glastonbury 2023?

Taylor Swift is working on a new music video

Taylor Swift Was Spotted Filming A New Music Video – But Which Song Is It For?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after six years

Why Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Apparently Split

Bella Hadid has seemingly weighed in on the Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating speculation

Bella Hadid Seemingly Weighs In On Those Selena Gomez And Zayn Malik Dating Rumours

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star