Two Love Island Stars Have Started ‘Secretly Dating’ Since Leaving The Villa

Love Island's Rosie and Keanan have apparently started dating. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Love is in the air for Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand as the pair have reportedly begun dating since leaving Love Island.

Love Island 2023 stars Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand are said to be ‘secretly dating’ just weeks after the show ended.

Rosie was initially coupled up with Casey O’Gorman after being in a love triangle with him and Claudia Fogarty before the latter was dumped from the villa.

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins Confirms Maxwell Samuda Split After Weeks Of Break-Up Rumours

Love Island’s Claudia And Casey Reignite Dating Rumours Days After Insisting They Weren’t An Item

Meanwhile, Keanan left the villa with Claudia as the pair were coupled up in their last few days of the show.

However, just a day after the Love Island reunion, Casey confirmed that he and Rosie had gone their separate ways, with Rosie going on to claim that he ‘ghosted her’ after leaving the villa.

Love Island's Rosie and Keanan have reportedly started secretly dating. Picture: Rosie Seabrook/Instagram

Keanan and Rosie from Love Island have apparently already planned their next date. Picture: Keanan Brand/Instagram

Meanwhile, Claudia and Keanan decided to not pursue anything romantically.

In a video uploaded to YouTube after appearing on series 9, Rosie teased a romance with Keanan, saying that he was her closest pal there after they entered the villa together and said she found him ‘very attractive’ from the day they met.

According to this tabloid, the pair have now started ‘secretly dating’, with an insider saying: “Rosie and Keanan get on so well and are looking forward to exploring their feelings further.

“They finally went on a proper date and had a great time. The sparks were flying and they have already arranged to see each other again.”

Rosie was coupled up with Casey on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Keanan was coupled up with Claudia on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

This comes after Keanan, 24, told Rosie, 26, that he was interested in getting to know her whilst on Love Island, but she shut it down at the time.

She later said in a YouTube video that she didn’t get the green light from producers to talk to him, saying at the time: “Yes I do regret not giving Keanan a chance, I do regret it very much. I found him attractive from the first day I met him. We actually met before we went into the villa.”

"Keanan actually got the go-ahead by the producers to get to know me however I didn't get that go-ahead,” explained Rosie, “So when the whole terrace conversation came up, I obviously knew he found me attractive and I found him attractive but I really wasn't expecting it at that time.”

Rosie and Keanan are yet to publicly comment on the dating rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital