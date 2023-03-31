Love Island’s Claudia And Casey Reignite Dating Rumours Days After Insisting They Weren’t An Item

31 March 2023, 10:36

Love Island's Claudia and Casey have reignited those dating rumours
Love Island's Claudia and Casey have reignited those dating rumours. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram/Casey O'Gorman
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Claudia Fogarty and Casey O’Gorman’s relationship has left fans with many questions since leaving Love Island.

Just days ago, Love Island 2023 star Claudia Fogarty was forced to address rumours that she had rekindled her villa romance with Casey O’Gorman after they were pictured on a foursome outing with best friends and couple, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi.

Despite looking like a double-date situation, Claudia shut down rumours that she and Casey were back on, insisting they were just good friends.

Love Island’s Tom Clare Becomes First Series 9 Contestant To Land Huge Fashion Brand Deal

Love Island’s Rosie Hints At New Romance With Co-Star After Claiming Casey ‘Ghosted’ Her

However, the pair sparked romance rumours once again just days later after Claudia shared a series of snaps on Instagram, captioning them “date night”.

Casey was quick to comment on the post, cheekily writing: “Am I meeting you there?” and it’s safe to say his comment didn’t go unnoticed as fans rushed to respond to his advances.

Love Island's Claudia sparked rumours she's back on with Casey
Love Island's Claudia sparked rumours she's back on with Casey. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram
Claudia responded to Casey's comment about 'date night'
Claudia responded to Casey's comment about 'date night'. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

While Claudia replied: “You wish,” alongside a smirky face emoji, fans were left divided over the seemingly flirty exchange.

One person penned: “If it ain't with Casey we don't wanna know,” while another said: “Yes mate go and get ur girl back! [sic].”

This comes just days after Claudia responded to a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories, addressing her friendship with Casey, as she said at the time: “So since this is the most popular question I'm going to address it now: me and Casey are just friends.

"We have been since leaving the villa, there's no bad blood between us and there's also no relationship between us - apart from friendship."

Love Island's Claudia previously denied she and Casey had rekindled their romance
Love Island's Claudia previously denied she and Casey had rekindled their romance. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram
Claudia and Casey coupled up just a few days before Casa Amor
Claudia and Casey coupled up just a few days before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2
Rosie claimed that Casey 'ghosted' her after Love Island
Rosie claimed that Casey 'ghosted' her after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“We get on really well and you know, we were part of the same friend group in there, we both get on really well with Samie and Tom,” she added, “We're all going out this weekend with the others, that'll be really fun. But yes, you can all squash it now because it's just friends and nothing else. That's all there is to it I'm afraid."

Claudia and Casey were coupled up in the villa just a few days before Casa Amor and decided to ultimately stick with each other until new bombshell Rosie Seabrook entered - who Casey decided to couple up with instead.

However, just a day after the Love Island Reunion aired, he confirmed they had gone their separate ways, with Rosie claiming in a YouTube video since that he “ghosted” her after leaving the villa.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Capital’s British Airways Winning Weekend!

Capital’s Ibiza Winning Weekend!

Radio

Perrie Edwards opened up about her wedding plans with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards Shares Details About Wedding Plans With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Why did Harry and Olivia split?

Why Did Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Break Up?

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo Confirms New Music In 2023 - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Here's the start date for I'm A Celebrity South Africa

When Does I’m A Celebrity South Africa Start? The All-Star Show’s Release Date

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star