Love Island’s Claudia And Casey Reignite Dating Rumours Days After Insisting They Weren’t An Item

Love Island's Claudia and Casey have reignited those dating rumours. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram/Casey O'Gorman

By Capital FM

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Claudia Fogarty and Casey O’Gorman’s relationship has left fans with many questions since leaving Love Island.

Just days ago, Love Island 2023 star Claudia Fogarty was forced to address rumours that she had rekindled her villa romance with Casey O’Gorman after they were pictured on a foursome outing with best friends and couple, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi.

Despite looking like a double-date situation, Claudia shut down rumours that she and Casey were back on, insisting they were just good friends.

Love Island’s Tom Clare Becomes First Series 9 Contestant To Land Huge Fashion Brand Deal

Love Island’s Rosie Hints At New Romance With Co-Star After Claiming Casey ‘Ghosted’ Her

However, the pair sparked romance rumours once again just days later after Claudia shared a series of snaps on Instagram, captioning them “date night”.

Casey was quick to comment on the post, cheekily writing: “Am I meeting you there?” and it’s safe to say his comment didn’t go unnoticed as fans rushed to respond to his advances.

Love Island's Claudia sparked rumours she's back on with Casey. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

Claudia responded to Casey's comment about 'date night'. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

While Claudia replied: “You wish,” alongside a smirky face emoji, fans were left divided over the seemingly flirty exchange.

One person penned: “If it ain't with Casey we don't wanna know,” while another said: “Yes mate go and get ur girl back! [sic].”

This comes just days after Claudia responded to a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories, addressing her friendship with Casey, as she said at the time: “So since this is the most popular question I'm going to address it now: me and Casey are just friends.

"We have been since leaving the villa, there's no bad blood between us and there's also no relationship between us - apart from friendship."

Love Island's Claudia previously denied she and Casey had rekindled their romance. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

Claudia and Casey coupled up just a few days before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Rosie claimed that Casey 'ghosted' her after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“We get on really well and you know, we were part of the same friend group in there, we both get on really well with Samie and Tom,” she added, “We're all going out this weekend with the others, that'll be really fun. But yes, you can all squash it now because it's just friends and nothing else. That's all there is to it I'm afraid."

Claudia and Casey were coupled up in the villa just a few days before Casa Amor and decided to ultimately stick with each other until new bombshell Rosie Seabrook entered - who Casey decided to couple up with instead.

However, just a day after the Love Island Reunion aired, he confirmed they had gone their separate ways, with Rosie claiming in a YouTube video since that he “ghosted” her after leaving the villa.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital