Love Island's Newest Bombshell Samie Elishi: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Samie Elishi entered the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV/Samie Elishi/Instagram

By Capital FM

Get to know Love Island's latest contestant Samie Eilishi, from her job to her age and Instagram, plus the lowdown on that memorable entrance...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island is heating up and yet another bombshell has strutted into the villa!

Samie Elishi is the latest beauty to shake up the dynamics of the iconic ITV2 dating series, she made quite the impression with her dramatic appearance on January 29.

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

So who is the new bombshell? Get to know Samie as villa tensions approach fever pitch...

Who is Samie Eliishi? Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Samie Elishi, where is she from and how old is she?

Samie Elishi is 22 years old and lives in London!

She works as a senior estate agent coordinator – fancy!

When did Samie Elishi enter the Love Island villa?

The 22-year-old made a dramatic entrance on Sunday night's episode (January 29) and she turned a lot of heads with her surprise appearance.

As the contestants were getting ready for the night ahead, the boys heard that famous text alert and Samie's imminent arrival was announced.

"Boys, grab a drink and head to the sundeck to meet Samie #HappyHour #GetOnJob," the intriguing message read. The girls caught wind of the commotion and got a front-row seat as the new bombshell made her way to the fire pit to greet the group...

Elishi is the latest bombshell to enter the villa. Picture: ITV

Samie surprised the boys with her Love Island entrance. Picture: ITV

What has Samie Elishi said about Love Island?

Prior to her jaw-dropping entrance, Samie spoke about why she signed up for the famous dating show.

"All my single friends are starting to settle down, so whenever I suggest a girls’ trip, everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends," she explained, "I want someone to do that with, too!"

The London lass is a self-professed "honest person" with "no filter", and shared that she won't be going down without a fight when it comes to an Islander she has her eye on.

Sami said: "I won’t take rubbish from anyone, especially when it comes to guys!"

What's Samie Elishi's Instagram?

You can find Love Island's newest bombshell contestant Samie on Instagram @samieelishi.

At the time of writing the beauty has 11.9K followers but that will soon skyrocket! Her feed is brimming with snaps of her stylish fits, enviable holidays and busy London life!

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital