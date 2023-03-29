Love Island’s Rosie Hints At New Romance With Co-Star After Claiming Casey ‘Ghosted’ Her

Love Island's Rosie Seabrook has teased a potential romance with Keanan Brand. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Rosie Seabrook has teased a potential new romance with a fellow islander just weeks after the show has wrapped.

Love Island’s Rosie Seabrook was dumped from the villa just days before the final with her then-partner Casey O’Gorman.

The pair were at the centre of a love triangle with Claudia Fogarty as Casey was getting to know both of the girls before deciding to ultimately couple up with Rosie.

However, Casey confirmed that they had gone their separate ways just days after the show wrapped, with Rosie claiming since that he ‘ghosted’ her after leaving the villa.

Rosie has now also hinted at a budding romance with a fellow co-star from series 9; Keanan Brand.

Love Island's Rosie claimed that Casey 'ghosted her' after leaving the villa. Picture: ITV2

Bombshells Rosie and Keanan entered the villa at the same time, with the former having her eye on Casey whilst the latter had his eye on Claudia.

However, Keanan did also let Rosie know that he was interested in her, which she shut down and has now explained is because she didn’t get the green light from producers to speak to him.

In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel, she explained that she regrets not giving Keanan a chance, saying: “Yes I do regret not giving Keanan a chance, I do regret it very much. I found him attractive from the first day I met him. We actually met before we went into the villa.”

She went on to say that he was “the closest person to me in the villa”, adding that she found him “very attractive”.

Rosie said she has been in contact with Keanan since leaving Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Rosie said she regrets not giving Keanan a chance in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Keanan and Claudia were both dumped from Love Island together. Picture: ITV2

"Keanan actually got the go-ahead by the producers to get to know me however I didn't get that go-ahead,” explained Rosie, “So when the whole terrace conversation came up, I obviously knew he found me attractive and I found him attractive but I really wasn't expecting it at that time. I was shocked, I also knew we weren't really allowed to get to know each other. I was shocked that he said it and then got the giggles.”

However, she hinted that a potential romance could be on the cards as she said that they have been in contact.

“But saying that I wish I did now because I do really regret it and maybe or maybe I haven't slid into his DMs,” she said as she laughed, “I’ve got his number and I don't even have to slide into the DMs but yes we have spoken and that's all I'm going to say on that."

