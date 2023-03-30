Love Island’s Tom Clare Becomes First Series 9 Contestant To Land Huge Fashion Brand Deal

Tom Clare is the first Love Island 2023 star to land a huge fashion brand deal. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Tom Clare is making big moves after becoming a finalist on winter Love Island 2023.

Winter Love Island 2023 star Tom Clare has become the first series 9 contestant to be snapped up by a huge fashion giant.

The 23-year-old semi-pro footballer revealed he has become eBay’s latest Pre-Loved Ambassador, following in the footsteps of 2022 contestant Tasha Ghouri.

Tom, who came in third place with his partner Samie Elishi, announced the exciting news on Instagram alongside a slide of photos of him styling outfits.

In the caption, he wrote: “I’VE BEEN BUSY BEHIND THE SCENES. I’m buzzing to announce that I am @ebay_uk’s next pre-loved ambassador! In the villa I loved showcasing pre-loved fashion from eBay, and the number of brands available is unreal, allowing me to push my style comfort zone."

Love Island's Tom landed a brand deal with eBay. Picture: ITV2

“Excited to be taking the pre-loved conversation into menswear and I will be launching my very own pre-loved edit very soon," Tom added, "So watch this space guys!"

Tom’s co-stars including Ron Hall, Will Young and Kai Fagan rushed to congratulate him in the comments, whilst e-Bay’s first Love Island ambassador Tasha said: “Congrats!! Welcome to the team.”

Speaking to MailOnline about the brand deal, Tom went on: “I’ve always been into fashion and making sure the outfits I put together look good. Going into the villa I was buzzing as I knew there would be clothes in there from brands that I really love, like Reiss, Prada, Palace and COS.

“All the boys had so much fun getting ready in the evenings, going through eBay’s pre-loved shared wardrobe and chatting about what we were going to wear.”

Love Island's Tom and Samie have made their relationship official since leaving the villa. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

“I do really think wearing pre-loved gives you the chance to explore and create your own unique style – and by working with eBay I hope we can inspire more men to be more experimental in their fashion and pick pre-loved first,” he added.

Tom is the first islander from this year’s series to have landed a deal with a huge fashion giant after Tanya Manhenga was approached by luxury wigs company, EA Hair.

Outside of career moves, Tom’s been going from strength to strength since leaving the villa, revealing recently that he and Samie made their relationship official.

