Love Island Ron Hall: Age, Where He's From And How He Went Blind

Ron Hall is winter Love Island's cheeky Essex chap. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Ron Hall is joining the Love Island cast of 2023 in South Africa but what do we need to know about him? Job, football injury and Instagram revealed.

Love Island bosses at ITV2 are introducing Ron Hall to the South Africa villa this year and he's already thinking about settling down and having children.

Set to join a very glamorous cast for 2023, this contestant has said his genuine personality is what will set him apart from the rest.

Ron said: "I’m the most genuine person you’ll meet. I’m genuine, caring and I’m a nice person - which you don’t find these days."

So who is Love Island contestant Ron Hall? How old is he? And how did he go blind in one eye? Here's all the details you should know.

Ron Hall describes his different colour eyes as his best feature. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Ron Hall?

Age: 25

From: Essex

Job: Financial advisor

Instagram: @ronhall__

Ron has blamed his career for the reason behind his current single status but believes he is now "emotionally ready" to find someone special.

Love Island's Ron Hall is blind in one eye

Following a football accident when he was younger, Ron has completely lost sight in one of his eyes.

He revealed: "On meeting me, you’d never know I am blind in one eye. It was the result of a football injury when I was 8; I went in for a header and got kicked in the face.

"It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me. And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter I must admit."

Also, another fun fact, Ron has one green eye and one blue.

Ron Hall has a patchy 'ick'

Despite admitting he can fall in love pretty quick, he's also revealed there's one thing that is a complete turn off for him - patchy fake tan. Best make sure the girls are experts this year!

Ron Hall has some interesting dream dinner guests

We've all dreamed of the perfect dinner guests and for Ron that involves his celebrity crush and idol.

Asked about his dream companions, Ron said: "Madison Beer would be one of them; Floyd Mayweather - hopefully he’d front the bill - and someone like Morgan Freeman. I love all of his films."

Ron Hall's Love Island crush

Want a little more insight into the kind of girl Ron is after? Well, in an exclusive interview with Capital he revealed there's a former Love Island star who is just his type.

He told us: "I tell you what, I think she's so good looking and she was fiery and that was Georgia Steele. She's a really, really attractive girl and she had a bit about her and also she's had a bit of drama which would just absolutely crease me."