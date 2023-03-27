Love Island's Claudia Addresses Rumour She And Casey Are Back On

Claudia Fogarty denied rumours she's dating Casey O'Gorman again. Picture: Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island's Claudia Fogarty has spoken out after re-igniting rumours she's back with villa ex Casey O'Gorman.

Casey O'Gorman dumped Claudia Fogarty on Love Island after having his head turned by Rosie Seabrook but just a week after the show wrapped, the day after the reunion show in fact, Casey and Rosie split.

And one week on Casey and Claudia were pictured out together again.

The former couple were seen having dinner with Tom Clare and Samie Elishi in Manchester, with Rosie posting an unfazed picture on the same night of herself also on a night out.

Casey O'Gorman ended his romance with Claudia Fogarty. Picture: ITV2

Despite the double-date looking set-up, Claudia has already shut down rumours she and Casey are back on by taking to Instagram Stories the next day.

Responding to the hundreds of DMs she was no doubt receiving about her relationship status, Claudia said during a Q&A: "So since this is the most popular question I'm going to address it now: me and Casey are just friends.

"We have been since leaving the villa, there's no bad blood between us and there's also no relationship between us - apart from friendship."

She added: "We get on really well and you know, we were part of the same friend group in there, we both get on really well with Samie and Tom.

Claudia Fogarty set the record straight on her relationship with Casey O'Gorman. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

"We're all going out this weekend with the others, that'll be really fun. But yes, you can all squash it now because it's just friends and nothing else. That's all there is to it I'm afraid."

It comes after Claudia was spotted in the background of a TikTok co-star Aaron Waters uploaded, as he and Casey pretended to be wine connoisseurs.

Sat to the side of Casey, Claudia can be heard saying: "Don't get me in it, they'll get the wrong idea."

