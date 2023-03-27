Love Island's Claudia Addresses Rumour She And Casey Are Back On

27 March 2023, 17:44

Claudia Fogarty denied rumours she's dating Casey O'Gorman again
Claudia Fogarty denied rumours she's dating Casey O'Gorman again. Picture: Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island's Claudia Fogarty has spoken out after re-igniting rumours she's back with villa ex Casey O'Gorman.

Casey O'Gorman dumped Claudia Fogarty on Love Island after having his head turned by Rosie Seabrook but just a week after the show wrapped, the day after the reunion show in fact, Casey and Rosie split.

And one week on Casey and Claudia were pictured out together again.

Love Island's Faye Winter Gets Candid About 'Difficult' Split From Teddy Soares

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

The former couple were seen having dinner with Tom Clare and Samie Elishi in Manchester, with Rosie posting an unfazed picture on the same night of herself also on a night out.

Casey O'Gorman ended his romance with Claudia Fogarty
Casey O'Gorman ended his romance with Claudia Fogarty. Picture: ITV2

Despite the double-date looking set-up, Claudia has already shut down rumours she and Casey are back on by taking to Instagram Stories the next day.

Responding to the hundreds of DMs she was no doubt receiving about her relationship status, Claudia said during a Q&A: "So since this is the most popular question I'm going to address it now: me and Casey are just friends.

"We have been since leaving the villa, there's no bad blood between us and there's also no relationship between us - apart from friendship."

She added: "We get on really well and you know, we were part of the same friend group in there, we both get on really well with Samie and Tom.

Claudia Fogarty set the record straight on her relationship with Casey O'Gorman
Claudia Fogarty set the record straight on her relationship with Casey O'Gorman. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

"We're all going out this weekend with the others, that'll be really fun. But yes, you can all squash it now because it's just friends and nothing else. That's all there is to it I'm afraid."

It comes after Claudia was spotted in the background of a TikTok co-star Aaron Waters uploaded, as he and Casey pretended to be wine connoisseurs.

Sat to the side of Casey, Claudia can be heard saying: "Don't get me in it, they'll get the wrong idea."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Faye opens up about her split from Teddy

Love Island's Faye Winter Gets Candid About 'Difficult' Split From Teddy Soares

Millie Court has sparked romance rumours with George Baggs from Gogglebox

Love Island’s Millie Court Sparks Dating Rumours With Gogglebox Star Amid Liam Reardon Split
Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins has responded to those Maxwell Samuda split rumours

Love Island’s Olivia Forced To Respond To Maxwell Split Rumours After Two Series 9 Couples Break Up
Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

Hot On Capital

Everything you need to know about The Kardashians season 3 including release date and what will happen

The Kardashians Season 3: When It's Coming Out & What Will Happen

Here's how Gigi reacted...

How Gigi Hadid Reacted To The Zayn Malik And Selena Gomez Dating Rumours

Zayn Malik Perrie Edwards Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik's Complete Dating History - From Perrie Edwards & Gigi Hadid To Selena Gomez

Zayn Malik

Molly-Mae Hague opened up about the first few months of parenthood

Teary Molly-Mae Hague Admits She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ And ‘Traumatised’ As She Gets Honest About Motherhood
Inside Emily Ratajkowski's dating history and who she's been linked to

Emily Ratajkowski’s Dating History & Ex-Boyfriends: From Harry Styles To Pete Davidson

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel

The First Look At Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn Is In

More Movies & TV News

The confirmed line-up for I'm A Celebrity...South Africa

I’m A Celebrity 2023 South Africa: The Confirmed Line-Up Of Contestants

Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4 have been confirmed by Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And More

Penn Badgley took an exam all about himself

Penn Badgley Spills On Why He Originally Turned Down Gossip Girl

Eurovision 2023 will be screened in cinemas across the UK

Eurovision 2023 To Be Shown Live In Cinemas For The First Time

You season 5 is coming

'You' Has Announced It's Fifth Season – And It Will Be Its Last