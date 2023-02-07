Who Is Claudia Fogarty? 5 Facts You Need To Know About The Love Island Bombshell

Claudia Fogarty arrived on Love Island during the heart race challenge. Picture: ITV2/Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Claudia Fogarty, from Blackburn, is set to turn heads on Love Island. But what does Claudia do, how old is she and why is she joining Love Island? Here's everything you need to know.

Days after it was rumoured Carl Fogarty's daughter Claudia would be joining Love Island, ITV2 confirmed her arrival as a bombshell.

Claudia said she's hoping to find 'the one' as she's been single for eight months and is ready to have another shot at finding love, admitting she's 'done with bad boys' after three long-term relationships.

The fashion brand owner said she'll bring her 'northern charm' to Love Island and said before heading to South Africa she has her eyes on Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman.

Love Island’s Teddy Soares Responds To Faye Winter Split Rumours

But who is Claudia, how old is she and what does she do for a job? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island bombshell.

Claudia Fogarty is Love Island's latest bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Who is Claudia Fogarty and how old is she?

Claudia is a fashion boutique owner; she runs brand Sister Stories with her older sister Danielle Fogarty.

The brand owner is 28-years-old and is from Blackburn.

She's taking part in Love Island because she's not yet found 'the one', saying in her pre-villa interview: "I’ve just not found the right person yet. I’ve been in three long-term relationships and I’ve always been the one to end it. I usually get a three year ‘itch’. I want someone who’s going to adore me and I’m their everything."

Claudia Fogarty is set to turn heads on Love Island. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

Who is Claudia's dad Carl Fogarty?

Carl Fogarty is a former motorcycle racer; one of the most successful motorbike racers in the world.

He took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2014 and went on to win. X Factor singer Jake Quickenden featured on the same series and grew a close friendship with Carl in the jungle.

Jake began dating Carl's eldest daughter Danielle soon after they were introduced and got engaged three years later. They called it quits in 2018, seven months after getting engaged.

Carl is extremely close with both his daughters and apparently encouraged Claudia to take the Love Island opportunity. She said: "He was really for it. My dad said he was really proud and to take the opportunity to find someone that’s not a d***head, that’s exactly what he said to me."

What does Claudia Fogarty do?

Claudia runs a fashion boutique called Sister Stories with her own sister Danielle, 31.

Their brand has over 14k followers on Instagram, where their motive is: "Teller of stories, keeper of secrets, best friend for life."

Danielle is married to reality star Ross Worswick and they share a son together.

Does Claudia Fogarty have Instagram and TikTok?

Claudia does have Instagram! You can follow her @claudiafogarty where she has over 22k followers at the time of writing.

She doesn't have TikTok. However, her fashion brand does – _sister.stories.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital