Love Island’s Teddy Soares Responds To Faye Winter Split Rumours

7 February 2023, 10:33 | Updated: 7 February 2023, 12:02

Love Island's Teddy Soares has responded to those Faye Winter split rumours
Love Island's Teddy Soares has responded to those Faye Winter split rumours. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rumours began swirling last week that Love Island’s Teddy Soares and Faye Winter have split after almost two years together.

Love Island’s Teddy Soares was at the centre of media speculation after reports claimed he and Faye Winter had split after a year and a half together.

However, the reality star has broken his silence on the rumours in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories.

Love Island Bombshell Jordan Odofin Has A Secret Career As A Rapper

Teddy appeared to neither fully confirm nor deny their break-up as he said: “Everything you have been reading in the press is false. I have had nothing but love and respect for Faye since we first met.

"I do not wish to comment on rumours speculating our relationship and ask for you to respect our privacy at this time."

Love Island's Teddy has responded to rumours he and Faye have split
Love Island's Teddy has responded to rumours he and Faye have split. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

This comes just a few days after an insider told this tabloid that Teddy had openly spoken with his co-stars about breaking up with Faye while filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins back in October.

Although his chats about Faye won’t be aired on the show, the source said he didn’t shy away from talking about their relationship.

They said: “The SAS cast were quite surprised during filming as Teddy really opened up about how things between him and Faye weren’t good and he was going to end things when he got back from shooting the show.

“None of this will be shown on screen but he certainly made no secret of the fact that their days were numbered.”

Teddy broke his silence on those Faye split rumours
Teddy broke his silence on those Faye split rumours. Picture: Teddy Soares/Instagram
Teddy and Faye met on Love Island 2021
Teddy and Faye met on Love Island 2021. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

"The tension bubbled over a couple of weeks ago and they've been spending some time apart trying to figure out what they want,” they continued, "Faye is fighting to save their relationship and hopes they'll be able to get back on track."

Faye is yet to address the rumours, but fans noticed that neither of the stars has shared posts with each other since December 8th.

Teddy and Faye made it to the final on Love Island 2021 after a turbulent time together in the villa and went on to move in together just months after the show ended.

