Love Island Bombshell Jordan Odofin Has A Secret Career As A Rapper

6 February 2023, 17:05

Love Island star Jordan's secret rap career revealed
Love Island star Jordan's secret rap career revealed. Picture: ITV/YouTube
We wonder if Jordan Odofin’s fellow Love Island contestants have been treated to any performances in the villa just yet?

Love Island bombshell Jordan Odofin has been turning heads in the villa since joining the line-up alongside Casey O'Gorman, but fans are just realising there’s more to his job than he first admitted.

Jordan caught the eye of a few of the girls after he walked in with his 6’5 self, offering his self-professed ‘London Swagger’.

Despite telling his fellow islanders that he works as a Senior HR Adviser in the capital, he actually has an impressive and subtle career as a rapper.

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

Love Island's Jordan told his co-stars he works as a senior HR adviser
Love Island's Jordan told his co-stars he works as a senior HR adviser. Picture: ITV2

It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to uncover his job in the limelight, with fans discovering he even dropped a bop before heading into the villa!

Jordan goes by the name JO in a new track that he dropped alongside fellow rapper Nellz called ‘What Did You Expect’.

The music video only dropped a few days ago but has already racked in nearly 10,000 views, with many rushing to the comments to praise the islander for the track which seems to have gotten a positive response so far.

Love Island's Jordan boasts a secret career as a rapper
Love Island's Jordan boasts a secret career as a rapper. Picture: ITV2

One person commented on the video: “Not only music but a Love Island boss too! Respect it.”

“The timing Good marketing still songs actually hard!” added another.

This isn’t the first time a former islander has doubled up as a rap star after 2022 bombshell Remi Lambert also revealed his music career.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

