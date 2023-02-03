Have Faye And Teddy From Love Island Series 7 Split?

3 February 2023, 10:14

Faye and Teddy from Love Island series 7 have reportedly split
Faye and Teddy from Love Island series 7 have reportedly split. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rumours are swirling that Love Island’s series seven couple Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have split.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares reached the final of Love Island series seven in 2021, after a turbulent journey in the Mallorca villa.

But a year and a half later it’s being rumoured Faye and Teddy have split!

According to the tabloids, Teddy spoke openly with his co-stars about breaking up with Faye while filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in October.

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

His admissions won’t be aired on the show, but he was apparently quite open with his casemates about their relationship.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares moved in together after meeting on Love Island in 2021
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares moved in together after meeting on Love Island in 2021. Picture: Getty

An insider said: “The SAS cast were quite surprised during filming as Teddy really opened up about how things between him and Faye weren’t good and he was going to end things when he got back from shooting the show.

“None of this will be shown on screen but he certainly made no secret of the fact that their days were numbered. "The tension bubbled over a couple of weeks ago and they've been spending some time apart trying to figure out what they want.

"Faye is fighting to save their relationship and hopes they'll be able to get back on track."

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares had a turbulent Love Island journey
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares had a turbulent Love Island journey. Picture: ITV2

Neither Faye or Teddy have publicly addressed the rumours, but Teddy hasn’t featured on Faye’s Instagram uploads since 8th December when she posted a photo of them at the Avatar 2 premiere.

Teddy’s last post with Faye was the same day.

A few months after meeting on Love Island they moved in together and even got a dog together last September.

