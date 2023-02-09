Inside Love Island's Claudia Fogarty's Famous Family

9 February 2023, 11:18 | Updated: 9 February 2023, 17:31

Claudia Fogarty and her sister and father
Claudia Fogarty has quite the celebrity family away from the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram
Love Island 2023 has welcomed Carl Fogarty's daughter into the villa, but who are the rest of her family? Here's everything you need to know about her mum, dad and sister.

Claudia Fogarty made the ultimate bombshell entrance when she joined the ITV2 as part of the heart rate challenge.

And when it came to getting to know her fellow Love Island contestants, she made it clear from the get go that if you date her, you're dating her family and of course for Claudia, her parents and siblings aren't your ordinary relationships.

The daughter of Carl Fogarty, I'm A Celebrity winner of 2014 and super bike racer, Claudia has had her fair of glitz and glam and has admitted now is the time to find herself a serious romance.

So while many of us are familiar with exactly who her dad is, here's a closer look inside the Love Island star's family including her mum and sister who she owns a business with.

Carl Fogarty alongside Love Island star daughter Claudia
Carl Fogarty is a superbike world champion seven times over. Picture: Carl Fogarty/Instagram

Who is Love Island Claudia's dad?

Carl Fogarty became a household name in 2014 when he joined the cast of I'm A Celebrity alongside Jake Quickenden, Melanie Sykes and Gemma Collins.

Prior to that he was a motorcycle racer and has become one of the most successful super bike stars of all time after winning seven world titles.

Aged 57 from Blackburn, he married his wife Michaela in 1991 and also has an MBE.

Reports suggest his net worth is around £39million thanks to his sporting successes.

Speaking about Claudia's appearance on the show, he wrote on Instagram: "Good luck to my daughter @claudiafogarty who makes her long awaited appearance on tonight’s @loveisland."

Carl Fogarty and his wife Michaela Fogarty
Claudia Fogarty immediately told islanders how close she was to her family. Picture: Carl Fogarty/Instagram

Who is Love Island Claudia's mum?

Michaela Fogarty is the very proud mum of Claudia and couldn't wait to take to Instagram to say how happy she was for her.

She wrote: "Tonight’s the night… finally !!!! Good luck @claudiafogarty on @loveisland You’re going to smash it sweetheart #loveisland."

Claudia Fogarty and sister Danielle
Claudia Fogarty and sister Danielle are super close. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

Who is Claudia Fogarty's sister Danielle Fogarty?

Her best friend and sister is Danielle who is no stranger to the celebrity world.

She previously dated Jake Quickenden for three years and recently married Ross Worswick from Ex On The Beach whom she has son Mason with.

Claudia and her older sister Danielle also have a fashion business together, Sister Stories.

Love Island continues Sunday night at 9pm on ITV2.

