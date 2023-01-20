Who Left Love Island Last Night? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

20 January 2023, 22:12 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 22:18

Here's which Love Islanders have left the villa so far
Here's which Love Islanders have left the villa so far

By Hayley Habbouchi

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2023?

Love Island 2023 is back with its winter series and has introduced us to the likes of Olivia Hawkins, Tanyel Revan, Will Young, Kai Fagan and Haris Namani.

The new series hosted by Maya Jama has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as heads have been turning with each new bombshell from Tom Clare to Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and David Salako.

Love Island’s Haris Namani Responds To Claims He ‘Left Girlfriend Courtney Hodgson For The Show'

Love Island Fans Divided Over Paige Thorne's Teary Haircut Video

After a brutal first week with a string of new bombshells entering the villa, we saw our first dumping of the series for one of the contestants.

But who left the villa tonight? Here’s who got dumped from Love Island on Friday…

The cast of Love Island series 9
The cast of Love Island series 9

Who was dumped from Love Island tonight?

Love Island bombshell David Salako
David Salako was the first Islander to be dumped.

David Salako - dumped

David Salako was the first constant to be dumped from Love Island tonight following a brutal elimination.

The islanders took part in their second re-coupling of the series so far, which sadly left David single, leaving him to exit the villa.

During his exit interview, he said: "Me and Tanya did have a good bond. We just found it easy to have a conversation with each other. But maybe that’s all it was between us, just good conversation."

He also had some advice for the remaining Islanders "I feel like people need to be a bit more confident with how they feel. People are scared of hurting other people’s feelings, which is obviously OK. No-one wants to hurt anyone’s feelings. But you’ve just got to be a bit selfish in there."

So, which contestants have remained in the villa?

Here are the new couples on Love Island 2023…

Winter Love Island began on January 16
Winter Love Island began on January 16
Love Island season nine's contestants
Love Island season nine's contestants.

Who is coupled up on Love Island?

  • Shaq & Tanya
  • Ron & Tanyel
  • Lana & Will
  • Tom & Zara
  • Anna-May & Kai
  • Haris & Olivia

At the end of Friday night's episode, the next two bombshells were revealed; Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters who have both previously appeared on Love Island Australia! Jessie in series 2 and Aaron in series 3.

Love Island continues Sunday night at 9pm on ITV2.

