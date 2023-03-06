Two Dumped Contestants Have Started Dating After Love Island

These Islanders started dating after getting dumped... Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Two love hopefuls from the 2023 series of Love Island have started dating after getting dumped from the show, here's how they connected.

Not every Love Island contestant is lucky enough to find romance in the villa, but sometimes things can work out outside...

Two Islanders from the ninth series had their journeys cut short, but they've managed to turn each other's heads back home.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, 25, and Jordan Odofin, 28, were both bombshells on the show but have connected since leaving, despite never appearing on the 2023 series at the same time!

Reports first whirred in February that the ex-Islanders had been spotted with one another, but now claims have begun to surface stating that they're officially dating!

Jordan entered the villa after Zara left. Picture: ITV

Zara said she would have coupled up with Jordan. Picture: @itszaradeniz/Instagram

Zara and Jordan were ships in the night as they just missed out on a villa encounter by a few days, the fiery bombshell was dumped just before the London lad made his debut on the show.

Last month, the 25-year-old spoke to Sunday People about her instant attraction to Jordan, she said: "They [Love Island producers] knew Jordan was my type before I even walked in.

"I left the villa thinking my dream man doesn’t exist, and days after Jordan arrives. I understand they have storylines to follow but I deserved to find love," the infamous bombshell continued.

It turns out both contestants were each other's type on paper and would have coupled up with one another if given the chance.

Jordan chimed in: "Before going in I was asked for my top three and I said Zara was my number one, so naturally I was looking for her."

Zara has CONFIRMED that her AND Jordan are DATING!!! The way how im SHIPPING THIS COUPLE SO HARD im sorry but they should have STILL been on the show and their relationship should have blossomed on the show#loveisland pic.twitter.com/fjGq4UK56a — Sana (@SanaRavishing) March 4, 2023

"It made my villa experience very different – I was in a friendship couple the whole time," he told the publication.

The pair first connected due to Love Island's chatshow Aftersun before they slid into each other's DMs, they have since gone on multiple date nights in London.

Jordan also spoke about their serendipitous paring on The Morning After podcast, revealing that they both reached out to each other simultaneously, he explained: "On Aftersun, I spoke about Zara, and on my way home, I was with my boys and I was like, 'Should I just message Zara right now.'

"As I was headed to the DMs, [it said] 'Typing...,'" he said – now, that's fate!

