Who is Love Island's Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown? Age, Job & Instagram Revealed

Everything you need to know about Zara. Picture: ITV/@itszaradeniz/Instagram

Get to know Love Island 2023's newest bombshell Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown!

And just like that, the bombshells have started to head into the Love Island villa!

The third episode of the new winter series will see another bombshell shake up the villa, so who is newcomer Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown?

Read on to find out everything about the Love Island contestant, from her age to her job to what she said before she made her debut on the show...

Zara is the second bombshell of the season. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown? Where is she from?

Love Island 2023's Zara is 25 years old and she's another London girl!

What was Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown's job before Love Island?

The 25-year-old reality star-to-be is a property developer and a model – what a combo!

Before she entered the new South African villa, she revealed that she also has an affinity for the creative arts and pursued it at university!

She said in a press release: "I’ve always loved being on stage and performing, I did musical theatre and performing arts at university. I’m fully trained in ballet, tap and jazz and have singing qualifications which led me to get scouted as a model."

Zara also revealed that she has "very high standards because of the industry I’m in".

Zara is a model and property developer. Picture: @itszaradeniz/Instagram

What's Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown's Instagram?

You can follow Zara @itszaradeniz, where she already has an impressive following of 22,600!

Her profile is brimming with snaps of her London life, stills from her modelling shoots, and some pretty envious holiday photos!

What has Zara said about Love Island?

In a press release, Zara revealed some of her thoughts before her arrival in the third episode of the ITV2 dating series.

She revealed that after thinking about Love Island for a "long time", "now" was the time to give it a go, Zara explained: "My love life is a bit shambolic so it would be nice to date in a different environment as whatever I’m doing at the minute isn’t working."

The model called herself "loving to a fault" but thinks she'll bring "sass, vibes and good energy" to the villa – we hope so too!

Zara's looking for a man who has "aspirations or ambition", revealing that it's an "ick" when guys are boring or not "into their fitness and health".

