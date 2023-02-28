Inside Rosie Seabrook’s Life Before Love Island & Why Fans Think They Recognise Her

Love Island fans are convinced they recognise Rosie Seabrook from before her time in the villa - here’s a look at her life before joining season 9.

Love Island’s Rosie Seabrook is the latest bombshell to turn heads in the villa and she’s already re-coupled with Casey O'Gorman after admitting they had a connection.

She headed into the villa alongside fellow bombshell Keanan Brand and fans have since been convinced that they recognise her - but where from?

Here’s a look inside Rosie’s life before Love Island and why fans think she’s been on TV before…

Rosie Seabrook entered Love Island 2023 as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Rosie is coupled up with Casey. Picture: ITV2

Rosie Seabrook before Love Island

Before heading into the new villa in South Africa, Rosie revealed she works as an Industry Placement Advisor.

Hailing from Buckinghamshire, Rosie is 24 years old and loves to travel as fans will be able to see in her many holiday snaps posted on her Instagram.

She’s also quite the fashionista, too, with the brunette beauty boasting a lot of snaps in stylish ‘fits all over the ‘gram, whether it’s standing outside of the Eiffel Tower or on lavish holiday destinations in Greece.

As well as sharing snaps from her holidays, Rosie also posts frequently with her friends as she looks like she enjoys a low-key night out with the girls in their many group pictures.

Love Island fans think they recognise Rosie Seabrook. Picture: Rosie Seabrook/Instagram

Has Rosie Seabrook been on another reality show before Love Island?

Fans were convinced after seeing Rosie stepping into the villa that they’d seen her before.

Some viewers even questioned whether she had been on another reality TV show in the past.

One fan tweeted: “What show has Rosie been on before? I really know her face!” while another responded: “I’ve been thinking the same.”

Others reckon she looks familiar as some have drawn similarities between Rosie and former islander Zara McDermott.

“Rosie is giving me Zara McDermott (S4) vibes,” penned a fan, while another said: “Rosie looks like Zara McDermott.”

Rosie doesn’t appear to have been on any other reality shows, so it’s likely her resemblance to Zara could be the reason fans think they recognise her!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

