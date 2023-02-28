Inside Rosie Seabrook’s Life Before Love Island & Why Fans Think They Recognise Her

28 February 2023, 12:48

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans are convinced they recognise Rosie Seabrook from before her time in the villa - here’s a look at her life before joining season 9.

Love Island’s Rosie Seabrook is the latest bombshell to turn heads in the villa and she’s already re-coupled with Casey O'Gorman after admitting they had a connection.

She headed into the villa alongside fellow bombshell Keanan Brand and fans have since been convinced that they recognise her - but where from?

Here’s a look inside Rosie’s life before Love Island and why fans think she’s been on TV before…

Love Island's Jessie Wynter Opens Up About Getting 'Botched' Boob Job Fixed

Rosie Seabrook entered Love Island 2023 as a bombshell
Rosie Seabrook entered Love Island 2023 as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Rosie is coupled up with Casey
Love Island's Rosie is coupled up with Casey. Picture: ITV2

Rosie Seabrook before Love Island

Before heading into the new villa in South Africa, Rosie revealed she works as an Industry Placement Advisor.

Hailing from Buckinghamshire, Rosie is 24 years old and loves to travel as fans will be able to see in her many holiday snaps posted on her Instagram.

She’s also quite the fashionista, too, with the brunette beauty boasting a lot of snaps in stylish ‘fits all over the ‘gram, whether it’s standing outside of the Eiffel Tower or on lavish holiday destinations in Greece.

As well as sharing snaps from her holidays, Rosie also posts frequently with her friends as she looks like she enjoys a low-key night out with the girls in their many group pictures.

Love Island fans think they recognise Rosie Seabrook
Love Island fans think they recognise Rosie Seabrook. Picture: Rosie Seabrook/Instagram

Has Rosie Seabrook been on another reality show before Love Island?

Fans were convinced after seeing Rosie stepping into the villa that they’d seen her before.

Some viewers even questioned whether she had been on another reality TV show in the past.

One fan tweeted: “What show has Rosie been on before? I really know her face!” while another responded: “I’ve been thinking the same.”

Others reckon she looks familiar as some have drawn similarities between Rosie and former islander Zara McDermott.

“Rosie is giving me Zara McDermott (S4) vibes,” penned a fan, while another said: “Rosie looks like Zara McDermott.”

Rosie doesn’t appear to have been on any other reality shows, so it’s likely her resemblance to Zara could be the reason fans think they recognise her!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on if your Justin Bieber show has been cancelled and how to get a refund

Is Justin Bieber's Justice UK Tour Cancelled? How To Get A Refund On Tickets

Does Pete Davidson have a girlfriend or is he single?

Pete Davidson's Dating History: From Kim Kardashian To Ice Spice Rumours

Features

Selena spoke about feeling "ashamed"

Selena Gomez On Why She Fell Out Of Touch With Wizards Of Waverly Place Co-Stars

Here's why the internet thinks Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice

Is Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice?

Louis Tomlinson opened up about One Direction's split

Louis Tomlinson Recalls Feeling ‘Mortified’ When One Direction Split & Sheds Light On Reunion

How much did Adele's engagement ring from Rich Paul cost?

How Much Was Adele's Engagement Ring?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star